What shooting slump?

A week after one of the worst shooting performances of the season, College of Charleston rebounded with two of its best games on the road.

Grant Riller scored 28 points to lead four players in double figures as College of Charleston defeated Towson 79-70 Saturday afternoon at SECU Arena in Towson, Md.

Charleston’s victory snapped a seven-game winning streak by the Tigers (13-10, 7-4 Colonial Athletic Association) and put the Cougars (14-9, 8-3) just a game behind William & Mary for first place in the league standings.

A week ago against last-place UNC Wilmington, the Cougars were just 6 of 33 from 3-point range in a two-point loss to the Seahawks.

On Thursday, the Cougars rebounded by going 13 of 24 (54.2 percent) from long range in an 87-68 win over James Madison. Charleston followed that up with a 12-of-25 (48 percent) shooting performance in the win over Towson. In the second half of each game, Charleston was a combined 13 of 20 (65 percent) from distance. The Cougars were 25 of 49 from behind the 3-point line during their two-game road trip.

“I thought the guys really responded well,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “I thought the guys showed great maturity in their preparation and did an outstanding job of executing the game plan. We looked like a team that trusted one another.”

That hasn’t always been the case. The Cougars shared the ball in both road victories, finishing with a combined 28 assists on 54 made baskets.

“I thought we were a little impulsive on some of the shots we took early in the shot clock,” Grant said. “But then we started to get a little more patient and move the ball around and started to find open teammates for 3s. That started by us driving to the basket and kicking the ball out.”

Much like the game against James Madison, the Cougars started slowly, trailing by as many as 12 points midway through the first half.

But Riller, who was coming off a season-high 36-point effort, began to warm up and got the Cougars right back into the game. His 3-pointer at the buzzer closed Towson’s lead to 38-33 at halftime.

“Those are the kinds of shots that Grant has made throughout his career,” the head coach said.

During the Cougars' two-game road trip, Riller had 64 points, shooting 20 of 30 from the field, including 8 of 12 from 3-point range. He also added eight assists in the two victories.

“You can’t let (Riller) get into a shooting rhythm because he’s so tough to stop,” said Towson coach Pat Skerry.

Riller didn’t do it by himself. He had plenty of help.

Brevin Galloway had 16 points and Jaylen McManus finished with 14 points. Sam Miller added 10 points, including a crucial 3-pointer late in the game, and collected eight rebounds.

“Jaylen and Sam both hits some rhythm 3s,” Grant said. “Sam’s shot when they had cut into the lead was just huge. It hit the rim and backboard and fell in, so give him credit for the shooter’s touch. We certainly needed Sam to play well today, and he did.”

The Cougars also held their own on the boards, equaling the Tigers with 28 rebounds.

“We knew this was going to be a grown-man game and we were going to have to be physical,” Grant said. “We did a better job on our ball-screen defenses in the second half.”

Coming up

Charleston’s win over Towson sets up a showdown Thursday night against William & Mary for first place in the CAA. The Tribe defeated the Cougars 67-56 on Jan. 11 at Kaplan Arena.

“We just need to get back into the gym and get better between now and Thursday when William & Mary comes to town,” Grant said.