With a little less than four minutes left in the game, the College of Charleston bench began to stir as coach Earl Grant looked down the Cougars bench and motioned for walk-on Zach Rabinowitz take off his warmups and get into the game.
The game between the Cougars and Division II Coker had long been decided.
The only suspense left was if the senior walk-on from Charlotte would score. When Rabinowitz knocked down a 3-pointer with 68 seconds to play, the Cougars bench erupted.
It was that kind of afternoon for Charleston.
Grant Riller recorded his first double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds, Osinachi Smart added 10 points and nine rebounds and Jaylen McManus added 11 points as the Cougars cruised to a 76-50 win over Coker on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 3,726 at TD Arena.
Rabinowitz set a screen at the top of the key for freshman guard Trevon Reddish and rolled toward the 3-point line. Reddish, who finished with four assists, dished the ball to Rabinowitz, who calmly nailed the 3-pointer.
“I tell guys all the time to be ready when your number is called, and Zach was obviously ready,” said Grant. “Trevon is a servant, he likes to distribute the basketball. Zach set the screen, popped out and had his feet set and didn’t hesitate when he got the open look. You’re just really happy for Zach because he comes to practice and works hard, does everything we ask of him, never complains. It was nice to see him get rewarded and have some success.”
Riller was the head cheerleader on the bench when Rabinowitz, who finished with four points, made the 3-pointer.
Rabinowitz FOR THREEEE 👌— CofC Basketball (@CofCBasketball) December 8, 2019
In his first career appearance, he scores his first points on his first shot taken!#comeCus pic.twitter.com/IcfJdCSHoq
“Zach makes us all proud,” Riller said. “As a teammates, we couldn’t ask for anything more from him. He gives it his all every day in practice. For him to get some playing time and hit a shot was huge for him. It also gave everyone on the bench some enjoyment.”
After a sluggish first half, the Cougars clamped down defensively, allowing just 18 points from the Cobras over the final 20 minutes of the game. Coker (2-4) shot just 21.9 percent from the floor in the second half.
“I thought we played more like who we really are,” Grant said. “We played to our standards.”
Riller finished with his first career double-double, adding two assists, a steal and a blocked shot while going 9 of 9 from the free throw line.
“He probably should have had six assists in the first half,” Grant said. “I thought he played with a lot of toughness, getting to the rim and then making his free throws.”
Coker coach Jarred Merrill, a former assistant coach at Mercer, collapsed just before tip-off and had to be taken to a local Charleston hospital. Merrill’s condition was not known following the game, according to Coker officials.
“Coker played with a lot of emotion,” Grant said. “We hope that Jarred is going to be OK.”
Trending up
The Cougars defense was outstanding over the final 25 minutes of the game.
Coker managed just 20 points in the final 25 minutes of the game and connected on just 8 of their final 39 shots from the floor.
“I think we looked like ourselves in the second half,” Riller said. “We were on our feet, we were getting steals and that led to some easy baskets.”
The Cougars also got to the free throw line, making 21 of 29 attempts.
“That’s something we’ve been emphasizing lately,” Grant said. “Over the past four years, we’ve been really good at getting to the free throw line. Whether it’s driving to the basket or getting into the post, we need to be aggressive.”
Trending down
The Cougars are in the midst of final exams and always schedule a lower division opponent on a Sunday in early December.
During the first half, the Cougars got a little more than they bargained for as the Cobras connected on 4 of 11 3-pointers to keep the game close.
“We haven’t played in six days, so I figured we’d come out a little sluggish,” Riller said. “I figured it would take us a half to get our rhythm back.”
Coming up
The Cougars will have the rest of the week off to finish up exams before traveling to Virginia to face Richmond Saturday at 5 p.m.
The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
Charleston’s next home game will be on Dec. 18 against VCU.
“I don’t we’ll have to get the guys up for the next two games,” Grant said. “We play two really good opponents.”