It was supposed to be a celebration.

A celebration of Grant Riller’s triple-double – the first in program history at College of Charleston – and of Sam Miller’s career-high 20-point night and an easy Cougar victory.

But then Northeastern’s Jordan Roland came along and ruined everything.

Roland finished with a game-high 33 points, including five of the last seven for the Huskies, as Northeastern rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat College of Charleston, 79-76, Thursday night before a crowd of 4,340 at TD Arena.

This one will sting for a while as the Cougars (11-8, 5-2) have dropped two straight games in the Colonial Athletic Association after starting their conference schedule with five consecutive victories. The Huskies (10-8, 5-2) have won the last two games against the Cougars that have been played in Charleston.

The Cougars did a lot of things that normally lead to a victory. Charleston shot a respectable 47 percent from the floor, made 10 3-pointers and had more assists (15) than turnovers (13). They also outrebounded the Huskies, 32-30.

But it was when the turnovers came that hurt the Cougars. Afterwards, Charleston head coach Earl Grant was still searching for answers.

“This is a tough pill to swallow,” Grant said. “It’s just a painful, painful feeling. I really didn’t have a lot to say to the guys after the game. There were so many good things that happened in the game that we did that should have been enough for a win. The one thing I did tell them was that possessions matter. There were too many times that there were miscues with the ball that led to easy baskets for them.

"I thought we did a lot of great things. Grant has a triple-double, Sam has a career night, but you look at the 13 turnovers and how many of those turned into points for them. That’s the one thing I don’t understand. It’s hard to believe we were in that situation the way we normally take care of the ball. It just stinks we couldn’t get the win for our fans because they deserved it.”

Those 13 turnovers led to 23 points for the Huskies. Riller, who had an historic night with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, but also had seven turnovers.

“We gave up way too many transition buckets, and they mostly came off of turnovers,” Riller said. “We had silly turnovers, we over helped in the corners, we gave up too many open threes. It’s not like the turnovers we had were dead ball turnovers and we could set up our tough half-court defense.”

The Cougars squandered a 14-point first half lead and another 15-point bulge in the second half.

“We’ve done a pretty good job of holding onto leads this season,” Grant said. “Some of the credit has to go to Northeastern

After two free throws from Zep Jasper, who finished with 13 points, gave the Cougars a 65-53 lead with 10:31 to play, the Huskies chipped away at Charleston's advantage.

Brace Bolden’s 3-pointer with 1:40 left tied the game at 70-70. Roland’s layup with 1:18 to play that gave the Huskies their first lead, 72-70, since the opening minutes of the first half.

Riller’s driving layup with 58.2 seconds tied the game at 72-72, but Roland nailed a contested 3-pointer to put the Huskies up 75-72 with 38 seconds left.

“I thought we did a good job challenging him, give him credit he made some hard shots,” Grant said. “Some of those shots he made were talented shots. He made some shots against good defense. He played a really good game. He’s one of the tougher guys to defend.”

Riller had a chance to tie the game and send into overtime, but his 3-point attempt from the top of the key with two seconds to play bounced off the back of the rim.

Triple-double

Roland might have won the individual scoring duel with Riller, but the 6-3 senior guard dominated the floor with his versatile play.

Only Joe Chealey and Andrew Goudelock have come close to recording a triple-double for the Cougars.

Riller found his teammates early and often in the first half and collected six rebounds by halftime.

“He was ready to play, he drove the ball, got the ball out to his teammates,” Grant said. “He’s a special player. He’s proven over his career that he can play at a high level. It’s nice that he can get 10 assists. He’s proven, he’s a special, high-level player and that he’s going to play somewhere after he’s done at College of Charleston. I’m just disappointed that we can’t celebrate like we should because he did a lot of good things.”

Coming Up

The Cougars will try to snap their modest two-game losing streak Saturday afternoon against Hofstra beginning at 4 p.m.

“I wish I had a magical answer, but it’s a season, it’s a journey,” Grant said. “Our guys have been very resilient and our guys are going to have to move on and prepare for the next challenge that’s coming up and it’s Hofstra. You are promised 31 games and then it’s the conference tournament. We’ll get ready to play and be excited to play on Saturday.”