On a typical game day, the College of Charleston is normally going through a light pregame shootaround at lunch time.
But with Western Carolina facing Wofford in a Southern Conference football game at 3:30 p.m. just a few steps away from the Ramsey Center, the school's athletic department wanted Catamounts fans to be able to watch both the basketball and football teams play, so they scheduled Saturday’s game with the Cougars at noon.
While the Catamounts were ready for the earlier than normal tipoff, it took the Cougars until midway through the second half to finally get rolling.
Grant Riller scored 28 points and Brevin Galloway added a career-high 17 as College of Charleston rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit to beat Western Carolina 77-74 on Saturday afternoon in Cullowhee, N.C.
Trailing 56-48 with 11 minutes to play, the Cougars (2-0) used a 15-5 run midway through the second half to overcome the Catamounts (0-2).
“It took us a while to get going, and Western Carolina was fired up,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “They made some big shots early, but I give our guys credit, we settled down and made some adjustments and did what we needed to do to find a way to win. This team needs to understand that there are going to be some games where we need to dig deep and fight. We can’t expect to show up and win the game. We’ve got to show up and play well, too.”
Trending up
- Galloway redshirted his first season on campus and then played sparingly last year behind Marquise Pointer, Joe Chealey, Cameron Johnson and Riller.
A hamstring injury last season also slowed his progress.
Galloway has always had a reputation as a good shooter and a solid offensive player, with those skills on full display against the Catamounts. Galloway was 7 of 12 from the floor and hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
“I think I had some jitters (Tuesday) against Presbyterian, and today I was just more comfortable,” Galloway said. “I talked to Grant (Riller) and Jarrell (Brantley) and they told me to shoot it when I got the opportunity. I was kind of questioning myself about my shot selection against Presbyterian. I took what the defense gave me and was confident my shot was going to go down.”
Grant has been waiting for a breakout game from Galloway for two seasons.
“We knew that Brevin had the ability to score because he’s such a good shooter,” Grant said. “We are starting to see him do the right things away from the ball as well.”
- The Cougars' defense gave up some early open looks to the Catamounts but were able to turn up the pressure at points in the second half.
The Cougars finished with 11 steals and blocked seven shots.
- Jaylen McManus and Jaylen Richard came off the bench to give the Cougars some valuable minutes. McManus, who has missed most of the preseason with a foot injury, finished with six points and five rebounds, while Richard had five points, including a key 3-pointer in the second half.
“Those guys gave us some energy off the bench,” Grant said.
Trending down
- Senior forward Nick Harris has struggled during the first two games of the season.
Harris, who got married over this past summer, has missed all four shots he’s taken from the floor in the opening two games of the year. Harris was 0 for 1 from the floor and had two turnovers in 14 minutes of action on Saturday.
- The Cougars have prided themselves on being an elite defensive team during Grant’s five season as head coach. The Catamounts were able to pick apart the College of Charleston defense for long stretches and shot 60 percent (18 of 30) in the second half.
“We’ve got to do a better job defensively,” Grant said. “We played good defense for 28 minutes, but we need to play better defensively for 40 full minutes.”
Riller plays some at point guard
For the first two seasons of Riller’s career, he has been used mainly as a shooting guard.
But with Marquise Pointer still out with an elbow injury and redshirt freshman Zep Jasper settling into more playing time, Riller was used as the Cougars primary ball handler down the stretch against the Catamounts.
“I felt like at that point in the game, we needed the ball in his hands,” Grant said. “He’s a veteran, he’s been through a lot and we know he’s going to make good decision with the ball.”
Coming up
The Cougars will take on defending Atlantic 10 conference champions Rhode Island on Tuesday at TD Arena beginning at 7 p.m.