There are times when Jarrell Brantley admits he gets caught up in the moment. When Brantley, like the rest of the fans at TD Arena, finds himself watching College of Charleston teammate Grant Riller score like few players have in program history.
On Thursday night, Riller set a Division I school record with 43 points in a 99-95 loss to Hofstra. Riller followed that up with a 33-point effort in the Cougars' 88-79 overtime win over Northeastern on Saturday afternoon at TD Arena.
For those keeping score at home, that’s 76 points in 72 hours against two of the elite teams in the Colonial Athletic Association. The weekend had been billed as a matchup of the CAA’s top guards in Riller, Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman and Northeastern’s Vasa Puscia.
.@CofCBasketball improves to (21-7, 10-5 CAA) as they knock off the Northeastern Huskies in overtime!— CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) February 17, 2019
While Wright-Foreman had 30 points on Thursday, and Pusica finished with 25 points Saturday, it was Riller who stole the spotlight both games.
“Grant is unbelievable,” Brantley said. “Sometimes I get caught watching him like the rest of you. When it comes to putting the ball in the basket, he’s special, he’s unbelievable. It’s fun to watch him score like he has the last two games. I’ve got to remind myself sometimes that I’m out there with him, too. But when he’s playing like he has been, it’s hard not to get caught up watching him do this thing.”
Riller said he hasn’t looked to be more aggressive offensively in the last two games. With Northeastern’s Shawn Occeaus, the reigning CAA defensive player of the year, out of the lineup Saturday with an undisclosed injury, Riller was his normal efficient self – making 11 of 16 shots from the floor and all eight free throws.
“I’ve just been taking what the defense has been giving me and knocking down some shots,” Riller said. “My confidence is pretty high right now, and I’m just trying to play within the offense and not force too many bad shots.”
Brantley was no spectator on Saturday, finishing with 27 points and 11 rebounds, the 32nd double-double of his career.
“JB was a beast, like he always is,” Riller said. “He’s doing it at both ends of the floor, getting stops for us, blocking shots and getting rebounds. He’s doing everything we need to do to win.”
Trailing by as many as 10 points with just under 11 minutes to play in regulation, the Cougars went on a 17-3 run to grab a 59-55 lead on Brantley’s layup with 5:22 to play.
“We got some stops and we found a groove offensively with some movement that allowed us to get some easier shots,” said College of Charleston coach Earl Grant. “The guys started to do a good job of driving and kicking that gave us some open looks. We did a good job of executing down the stretch and staying poised.”
Trending up
- The Cougars' bench scored just 12 points, but they came in big moments.
None were bigger than Jaylen McManus’ buckets late in the contest. McManus finished with five points and six rebounds, including four offensive rebounds. He had two putbacks, one with less than 90 second play in regulation and the second coming in overtime.
“Jaylen gave us a spark, he was physical and got a couple of big, big rebounds for us,” Grant said.
Sam Miller also hit a crucial 3-pointer that gave Charleston a 55-52 lead, its first lead since the first half, with 7:20 left in regulation.
- Charleston turned up the defensive pressure in the second half, forcing 14 turnovers.
The Cougars were able to turn Northeastern’s miscues into 20 points. Charleston also finished with 15 second-chance points on 11 offensive rebounds.
“We showed some grit and determination,” Grant said. “All the league games are going to be grinds, and this one was no exception. It was those hustle plays, those second effort plays that make this team special.”
Trending down
- For the second straight game, the Cougars gave up double-digit 3-pointers to the opposition.
Hofstra connected on 13 3-pointers in a 99-95 win over Charleston on Thursday. Northeastern made 15 of 33 3-pointers in Saturday’s loss.
That’s 28 3-pointers in the last two games, which is unacceptable to Grant.
“We want to contest every 3-point shot,” Grant said. “If they manage to make a contested shot, I tell the guys to shake their hands, but make sure the next one is contested as well. We ran into two pretty good shooting teams.”
Charleston came into the week with the CAA’s top 3-point defense as teams were shooting just 33 percent from distance.
- Charleston committed just nine turnovers, but had just six assists.
When Riller and Brantley are playing as well as they are offensively, it’s sometimes hard to share the ball.
Still, Grant would like to see a few more assist
Coming up
The Cougars will head out on the road for two games week, beginning Thursday against William & Mary. Charleston will face Elon on Feb. 23.