VCU coach Mike Rhoades had seen this movie before and he didn’t like the sequel.

A year ago, College of Charleston's Grant Riller scored 30 points in the Cougars' 83-79 win over the Rams at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va. It was the Rams' only home-court loss of the season.

Through the first half of Wednesday night’s game against Charleston, Rhoades thought he was seeing a rerun of last year’s contest.

Riller couldn’t miss. In the opening half, the 6-3 senior scored 15 points, missing just one shot from the field and the Cougars were ahead by double-digits shortly before intermission.

“I was like, ‘Oh, man, here we go again,' ” Rhoades said. “When Riller’s hitting 3s like he was in the first half, how do you guard him? You can score at all three levels, so you can’t.”

But Rhoades and the Rams regrouped at halftime and came out with a renewed energy and focus on stopping Riller.

“He’s the best guard we’ve played against all year,” said VCU guard Marcus Evans. “He’s going to take tough shots and he’s going to make tough shots. I just thought we did a better job locking in on him in the second half.”

Riller would finish with 26 points, but it wasn’t enough as VCU defeated College of Charleston, 76-71, before a crowd of 3,938 at TD Arena.

Charleston (5-6) played a near flawless first half, shooting 68 percent from the floor, including nine of 13 from 3-point range as it appeared that the Cougars were going to run away with their second victory in as many seasons against VCU. Brevin Galloway, who finished with 15 points, made four 3-pointers in the first half.

“I thought we did a good job of executing our game plan in the first half,” said C of C coach Earl Grant. “We were getting good spacing and guys were hitting shots.”

The Rams turned up their defensive pressure in the second half, forcing the Cougars into sloppy turnovers. VCU (9-2) took control with a 12-0 run midway through the second half.

“There was a two-minute stretch when we didn’t play Charleston basketball,” Grant said. “It stinks that we can’t go back and play those two minutes over again because I thought we played well enough to win a game like this, except for those two minutes. We had two or three turnovers, a couple of ill-advised shots and that’s all they needed to go on a run.”

Marcus Santos-Silva led the Rams with 17 points and 11 rebounds, while former Lake Marion High School star De’Riante Jenkins returned to the Lowcountry to score 16 points in the victory for the Rams.

Trending up

Riller had another outstanding performance against a strong defensive team. VCU, ranked No. 25 in the latest USA Today/Coaches Poll, could do little to slow down the Orlando, Fla., native.

“People talk about his scoring and he’s an elite scorer,” Rhoades said. “But he’s a heck of a passer, too. He’s a heck of a player and we were fortunate to guard him as well as we did in the second half.”

Riller beat the Rams off the dribble and when they double-teamed him, he stepped back and connected on 3-pointer shots, making three of five for the game.

“He’s always in attack mode, you can’t relax for an instant against him or he’ll make you pay,” Evans said.

Trending down

Turnovers. In the six years with Grant as head coach, the Cougars had prided themselves on taking care of the basketball.

For the past three seasons, they’ve been among the nation’s leaders in turnover margin.

Charleston had just five turnovers in the opening half, but committed 10 over the final 20 minutes of the game.

“We didn’t do a very good job of taking care of the ball in the second half,” Grant said. “You have to give VCU credit. They are long, athletic and active, so they had something to do with it. We need to do a better job.”

The Rams are known for their full-court pressure and it was eventually wore down the Cougars.

“I think we turned up our intensity a little more in the second half and that’s going to have a cumulative effect on a team as the game goes on,” Rhoades said.

Rebounding. Without a true center, the Cougars continue to struggle on the glass. Sam Miller turned in another solid effort, collecting a team high 12 rebounds, but the 6-9 senior can’t do it all by himself.

Jaylen McManus, a 6-7 senior, and Oscinachi Smart, a 6-8 junior, each finished with just one rebound on the night.

“We played a little out of character at times,” Grant said.

Coming up

The Cougars play their final non-conference game Saturday afternoon against S.C. State at 4 p.m. at TD Arena.

“They’ve won their last two games, so we know it’s going to be another challenge,” Grant said.