Grant Riller finally got the homecoming he’d been looking for.
After struggling to score against nationally-ranked LSU on Thanksgiving Day, Riller broke out of a mild scoring slump Friday night against the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
Riller finished with a game-high 33 points and Jarrell Brantley added 15 points to lead College of Charleston past UAB, 74-51, in the second day of the AdvoCare Invitational Friday night at the HP Field House in Orlando, Fla.
Riller, who grew up in the Orlando area and went to nearby Ocoee High School, had one of the worst games of his career against No. 19 LSU just 24 hours earlier. Riller, who came into the tournament leading the Cougars in scoring, finished with just four points in a 67-55 loss to the Tigers. Four days earlier, Riller had scored just seven points in a 70-58 loss to Oklahoma State.
College of Charleston coach Earl Grant was confident that Riller would eventually break out of his shooting slump.
“Oklahoma State and LSU are very long, athletic teams and we knew they were going to concentrate on shutting him down,” Grant said. “We tried a couple of different things to help him out, but you have to give those teams credit for doing what they did defensively.”
Riller had no such problems against UAB. Riller's 33 points were second most in the tournament's history.
From the opening tipoff, Riller was aggressive and got the rim almost at will against whoever the Blazers put in front of him. Riller was an efficient 13 of 17 from the floor in the victory.
“We tried to get him away from some of the pick-and-rolls and give him some open space,” Grant said. “Our defense was better, so we were able to get out in transition and the helped out, too.”
Trending Up
- Not only did Riller score 33 points, he handed out six assists and played much of the game at the point guard position. Riller also added six rebounds and two steals.
“He got his teammates involved,” Grant said. “You don’t see many guys score 33 points and have six assists.”
- In the second half the Cougars shot 72 percent from the floor, making 17 of 24 shots from the field. The Cougars were also 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
Trending Down
- After outrebounding both Oklahoma State and LSU, the Cougars were outrebounded by a smaller and less athletic UAB team, 38-29.
- While the Cougars were able to finally connect on some shots from long range, as a team they were just six of 19 for 31 percent.
Coming up
The Cougars will take on Memphis, a 71-62 winner over Canisius, Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in the final game of the AdvoCare Invitational.