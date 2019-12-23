Kim Clijsters, who captured four Grand Slam tennis titles before calling it quits in 2012, is coming out of retirement next year and will play in the 2020 Volvo Car Open in Charleston.

Tournament officials announced Monday that Clijsters has committed to play in the Daniel Island event April 4-12. It will be the 36-year-old Belgian player’s first appearance in the tournament.

“It’s hard to believe that I’ve never played in Charleston,” Clijsters said. “I’m excited to visit the city and get to play the famous green courts. I can’t wait to see everyone courtside in April.”

Clijsters made her tennis debut in 1997 and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 1999 at age 16.

In 2001, she reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open and eventually became the No. 1 player in the world in 2003.

Clijsters captured her first Grand Slam title in 2005 at the U.S. Open. She retired for the first time in 2007 but returned in 2009, the same year she won her second U.S. Open title.

She repeated as champion in 2010, when she defeated Volvo alum Caroline Wozniacki in the championship game. Clijsters snagged her fourth Grand Slam title in 2011 at the Australian Open.

In addition to Grand Slams, Clijsters has 41 WTA titles on her resumé. That’s third behind sisters Serena Williams (72) and Venus Williams (49) among active players.

“Kim entering Charleston for the first time brings our prestigious and historic roster of players full circle,” said Eleanor Adams, the tournament manager at Volvo. "A beautiful mover with very clean and precise strokes, Kim is a joy to watch on court.”

Clijsters is the latest commitment in what has become one of the most competitive fields Volvo has seen in recent years. Ashleigh Barty, the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world and reigning French Open champion, committed to the event last month. Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep also has committed, along with 2018 Volvo champion Kiki Bertens and 2019 winner Madison Keys.

The Volvo Car Open will mark its 20th year on Daniel Island. Hilton Head was home to the event, then the Family Circle Cup, from 1973 to 2000.

For tickets and other information, go to volvocaropen.com or call 843-856-7900.