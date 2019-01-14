Grace Raynor, the Clemson beat reporter for The Post and Courier, on Monday was named South Carolina Sportswriter of the Year for the second straight year by the National Sports Media Association. Raynor shares the honor with Manie Robinson of the Greenville News.
Raynor will be honored with other state winners, national winners and Hall of Fame inductees at the 60th annual NSMA awards ceremony June 24 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
A 2015 University of North Carolina graduate, Raynor has also won national Associated Press Sports Editors and S.C. Press Association awards.
Rick Henry of WIS-TV in Columbia was named the NSMA’s Sportscaster of the Year for South Carolina.
Mike “Doc” Emrick, Bob Ley, Peter King and Tony Kornheiser are the NMSA’s 2019 Hall of Fame inductees, executive director Dave Goren announced.
ESPN’s Doris Burke was voted the National Sportscaster of the Year and Adrian Wojnarowski the National Sportswriter of the Year.
Members in each state elected 109 state Sportscasters and Sportswriters of the Year from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia.