Goose Creek's Katelyn Dambaugh wins SC Women's Open for first pro golf victory

Goose Creek native Katelyn Dambaugh won her first professional event Sunday with a five-stroke victory in the South Carolina Women's Open played at Cobbleston Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
Dambaugh, a University of South Carolina graduate, shot 65-66-69—200 in the event played on her home college course and won $2,000.
Former Clemson golfer Sydney Legacy of North Charleston, who won the 2019 event at Seabrook Island Club, finished second and won $1,100 with a 71-67-67—205 card. Duke golfer Gina Kim won the amateur division with a 54-hole total of 206.
Jayne Pardus of Mount Pleasant won the senior amateur title, a 36-hole contest, shooting 75-70—145.
Former LPGA golfers claimed the top two spots in the senior professional division with Laura Diaz of Winston-Salem, N.C., slipping past two-time defending champion Rosie Jones of Hilton Head. Diaz shot 64-67—131 to Jones' 67-65—132.