It took 10 games into the season for the Goose Creek boys basketball team to pick up its third win of the season. If the Gators can build upon Friday night’s 65-33 win over First Baptist in the first round of the Rotary Roundball Classic, there should be plenty of success in the remainder of this season.
The Gators put together their most complete performance of the young season, building an early lead and never trailing against the Hurricanes (4-3). Goose Creek hit 10 3-pointers in the first half to take a 41-18 halftime lead.
Shakarian Nelson scored 14 points and Demetri Simmons added 13 points off the bench to pace Goose Creek. The Gators held a commanding 37-15 edge on the boards, including 22 on the offensive glass, while forcing 20 turnovers.
Goose Creek was beset early with injuries but also needed an attitude adjustment, according to coach Blake Hall.
“We’ve had 33 practices this season, and yesterday was the second time where everybody was dressed that I expected to have dressed this season,” Hall said. “It’s nice to finally have a full group. What we need is practice now and we will catch up.
“I was most pleased with our energy level tonight, from the start. We really came out ready to play. We hit some shots and played with a lot of enthusiasm. I am most proud of how the guys who weren’t on the floor remained engaged and provided a lot of energy for the guys who were on the court.”
First Baptist got off only 29 shots in the entire game, shooting 41.4 percent.
Bishop Walsh 61, James Island 31
The hometown Trojans shot only 23.8 percent from the floor in a blowout loss. Bailey Wiseman paced James Island with 12 points.
Dimingus Stevens led Bishop Walsh with 16 points. Bishop Walsh shot 50 percent from the field and led 31-14 at halftime.
Cape Fear 61, Wando 37
Wando used a 12-0 run to open the second half to tie the game at 30, but Cape Fear went on a 27-2 run to pull away from the Warriors.
Sam Laydon led Wando with 10 points, while Marquis Whitten added nine points and eight boards.
Emmanuel Bonsu’s 17 points paced Cape Fear.
Don Bosco 69, West Ashley 52
Brendan Mykalcio scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Isaiah Williams and Aaron Carter added 12 points each to lead Don Bosco Prep.
West Ashley got 12 points from Brandon Mungin, but the Wildcats shot just 35 percent from the floor.
Porter-Gaud 64, White Plains 42
The Cyclones led from start to finish, led by Mason Grant’s 25 points and nine rebounds. Porter-Gaud held a 43-31 advantage on the boards and shot 44 percent from the field, including eight 3-pointers.
Bartow 80, Pinewood Prep 55
Bartow, Florida dominated the boards 49-25, including 26 on the offensive glass, to pull away from the Panthers. Daithan Davis had 14 rebounds to go with 11 points, and Joshua Simmons had 25 points and 12 rebounds for Bartow.
Cohen Gaskins sored 24 points and Tariq Simmons added for the Panthers.
Greater Atlanta Christian 61, Oceanside Collegiate 53
In the most competitive game of Day 1, Greater Atlanta Christian held off Oceanside Collegiate. Trailing 32-28 at the half, Oceanside shot only 21 percent in the second half and 31 percent for the game. The Landsharks were led by Tristan Freeling’s 18 points. Malachi Oree added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Cliff Baskerville’s 21 points paced GAC, while LaMarr Randolph added 17 points and nine boards. GAC is coached by former Wando coach David Eaton.
Berkmar 89, Stall 44
Berkmar of Georgia rolled to a 54-25 halftime lead, shooting 53 percent from the floor. They finished at 55.4 percent for the game. Duke Clayton led five players in double figures with 17 points. Kevin Stokes scored 13 points to lead Stall.