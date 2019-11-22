MYRTLE BEACH — Goose Creek coach Jason Winstead watched as the final minutes of the second quarter turned a close game into a blowout.
And there was little he could do.
The Gators' high school football season came to an end with a 41-14 loss at Carolina Forest on Friday night. Goose Creek (9-3) gave up 20 points in a three-minute span just moments before halftime and could never recover, ending a victory short of the Class AAAAA Lower State finals.
“They physically dominated us,” said Winstead, Goose Creek's second-year coach. “Everybody told me they were good. We had it (close) twice and came away empty both times. We can’t do that against good teams.”
The proof of that last part came in the form of the Panthers’ second-quarter run.
Goose Creek’s first turnover on downs inside the red zone spurred a 90-yard Carolina Forest touchdown drive, capped by David Legette’s first score of the night. Then, after the Gators drove into Panther territory again, it was another fourth-down stop.
That’s when it got ugly for Winstead’s bunch.
Legette scored another touchdown to make it 21-14. On the ensuing possession, Goose Creek quarterback Manny Makuama was picked off, which then led to quarterback Mason Garcia’s 10-yard TD scamper. And then, after a botched kickoff return that put the ball back in Carolina Forest’s hands, Garcia connected with Trevor Lavallee from 34 yards out to make it a 34-7 game.
Those three Panther touchdowns came within a span of 2:53. And altogether, Carolina Forest scored 27 points in the quarter to gain all the momentum it needed.
Goose Creek scored an early second-half touchdown when quarterback Manny Mukuama threw his second touchdown of the night - this time to Malachi Taylor. By then, Carolina Forest was running downhill behind its powerful offensive line. Garcia, Legette and backup running back Raquon Brown combined to top 400 yards rushing on the night.
“That’s a tough way to go out,” Winstead said. “But I’m so proud of them. These kids hadn’t won. It hurts right now. But, tomorrow, we’ll look back at what they accomplished. Not only did they change the attitude around the football program; they changed the attitude around the school.”