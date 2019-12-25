College football recruiting is an inexact science and there are good players left out in the cold every year.

So much of the recruiting these days is done far in advance of an athlete’s senior year. Late bloomers who excel as seniors are often not recruited as heavily because so many college programs fill up with commitments earlier than ever before.

Goose Creek’s Manny Mukuamu finds himself in that very situation. The Post and Courier's 2019 All-Lowcountry football player of the year put together a huge senior season in leading the Gators to a nine-win season and a Region 7-AAAAA championship.

Mukuamu (6-2, 200) set several school records this fall, passing for more yards and more touchdowns than any other quarterback in school history. He completed 60 percent of his pass attempts for 2,502 yards and 35 touchdowns, and added 905 rushing yards and 11 more scores.

With those numbers, not to mention his charismatic leadership abilities, one would think Mukuamu has plenty of college opportunities. Just the opposite is true. Though there is interest from lower-level programs and junior colleges, Mukuamu is not getting the offers he had hoped for.

“It is a little frustrating and disappointing, but I tell myself I have to be patient,” Mukuamu said. “God doesn’t make mistakes and I trust his hand in this. I feel like I did all that I could this year and I am confident in my abilities. I just try to relax and not stress over it too much.”

Goose Creek's Jason Winstead, the All-Lowcountry football coach of the year, said Mukuamu’s junior season in 2018 was good but not great. The coach was in his first season, as was Mukuamu, who moved to Goose Creek from Louisiana. The Goose Creek offense was being built and struggled to find consistency. The Gators won four games in 2018, but everyone associated with the program knew better things were in store this season, especially with a more seasoned quarterback.

“As productive as he was on the field, he was equally as important as a team leader,” Winstead said. “We put this team on his back during the offseason, and he responded. We could not have asked him to do any more than he did.

“He’s going to get a chance to play somewhere and he will be successful. He’s committed to success. It’s a shame nobody has jumped on him, but it will happen. He deserves it.”

Regardless of what the future holds, Mukuamu — the younger brother of South Carolina standout Israel Mukuamu — said the memorable moments from the 2019 season will be something he cherishes. First was an upset of three-time region champion Berkeley, a win that propelled the Gators to the region title.

There was a first-round playoff win over South Florence in which he threw four touchdown passes and rushed for three more. The seven touchdowns is a school record.

Then came the second round win over rival Summerville. Mukuamu accounted for 344 total yards and five touchdowns in a 42-21 win.

“The Summerville game, that’s the one I probably am most proud of,” Mukuamu said. “Not really because of anything I did but for the way we came back from being down and really dominated the second half. My teammates were incredible that night. That game sort of showed what all the hard work during the summer was for. It was a big win for the program.

“When we moved here, I came to Goose Creek to leave a legacy. We were able to bring the program back and we did a lot of special things. I’m so proud to be a part of this senior class. These guys are my brothers for life.”

ALL-LOWCOUNTRY FOOTBALL TEAM

First Team Offense

Emmanuel (Manny) Mukuamu

Quarterback, Goose Creek

6-2, 190, senior

Enjoyed a breakout senior season, throwing for 2,502 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for 908 yards and 11 TDs ... Named Region 7-AAAAA player of the year ... Two-year starter at Goose Creek, topping 4,000 career passing yards.

Keegan Williams

Running back, Oceanside Collegiate

5-9, 170, senior

Two-year starter at Oceanside ... Led the Lowcountry in rushing yards with 2,231 yards on 252 carries, averaging 8.9 yards per attempt ... Scored 40 rushing touchdowns with five receiving scores ... Also caught 25 passes for 403 yards ... Gained 3,294 yards rushing with 57 touchdowns in two seasons.

Troy Grant

Running back, Ashley Ridge

5-9, 160, junior

Averaged 10 yards per carry with 1,246 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns ... Played in eight games, topping 100 yards six times ... Also caught 26 passes for 225 yards and a score ... Was all-region in 8-AAAAA in 2019.

Brody Hopkins

Wide receiver, Summerville

6-4, 185, senior

Played receiver, safety and punter for the Green Wave this fall ... Had 35 receptions for 825 yards and seven touchdowns ... Averaged 25 yards per reception as a junior and 23 yards per catch as a senior ... Named Summerville's most outstanding player in 2019 ... Selected to play in the North-South all-star game, posting three receptions for 43 yards in the game ... Signed to play baseball at College of Charleston

Sincere Brown

WR, First Baptist

6-5, 185, senior

Led area with 1,210 receiving yards on 53 receptions with 10 touchdowns ... Three-year starter, finished career with 84 receptions for 1,828 yards and 18 touchdowns ... Named SCISA all-state in 2019 ... Recorded two interceptions at safety.

Damon Mouzon

Wide receiver, Goose Creek

5-9, 170, senior

Breakout senior season with 69 receptions for 956 yards and 18 touchdowns ... All-region in 7-AAAAA ... Led Lowcountry in receptions.

Hakeem Meggett

Wide receiver, Berkeley

6-3, 180, senior

Selected to play for S.C. in the Shrine Bowl ... Finished 2019 with 62 receptions for 1,022 yards and 12 touchdowns ... Named all-region in 7-AAAAA.

Adam McKanna

Offensive line, Summerville

6-4, 270, senior

Selected to S.C. Shrine Bowl team ... Three-year starter and two-time all-region selection ... Signed with University of Rhode Island.

Hunter Powers

Offensive line, Berkeley

6-2, 270, senior

Three-year starter at Berkeley ... Played in North-South all-star game ... Highest grading offensive lineman at Berkeley in 2019 ... Named all-region in 7-AAAAA.

Dylan Sebuck

Offensive line, Oceanside Collegiate

6-5, 310, senior

Leader on the Landsharks' offensive line that paved the way for 190 rushing yards per game, as well as 240 passing yards per game ... Named all-region in 6-AA.

Jordan Richards

Offensive line, Fort Dorchester

6-3, 270, junior

Two-year starter and all-region in 8-AAAAA ... Anchor up front for offense that averaged six yards per rushing attempt with 38 touchdowns.

Jayden Johnson

OL, Goose Creek

6-5, 300, sophomore

Already regarded as a top 10 sophomore prospect in the state, Johnson graded out at 80 percent for the season with 27 pancake blocks ... Selected to the 7-AAAAA all-region team.

Keith Desaussure

Athlete, Fort Dorchester

5-10, 170, junior

Led the Patriots in receiving with 36 receptions for 699 yards and six touchdowns ... Also excelled on special teams, averaging 36 yards per punt return.

Chris Haynes

PK, Oceanside Collegiate

5-10, 150, senior

Led area kickers with 96 points, which included 75 extra points and seven made field goals ... Long field goal of 39 yards ... Named all-region in 6-AA

First Team Defense

Brandon Johnson

Defensive line, Fort Dorchester

6-3, 280, senior

Selected to the 2019 North-South all-star game ... Picked up five tackles and had an interception in the all-star game ... Named all-region in 8-AAAAA ... A two-year starter who posted 71 tackles with five sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 2019 ... Signed with U.S. Naval Academy

Emmanuel Johnson

Defensive line, Fort Dorchester

6-4, 255, senior

Selected to the 2019 North-South all-star game ... Was named the defensive most valuable player for the South team with eight tackles, 3½ sacks and a blocked punt in the game ... Named all-region in 8-AAAAA ... Tallied 91 tackles, 12 sacks and 31 tackles for loss this season ... Signed with Georgia Tech.

Myles Castain

Defensive line, Oceanside Collegiate

6-0, 270, senior

Three-year varsity performer and an all-Region 6-AA selection ... Posted 79 tackles with six sacks and 20 tackles for loss in 2019.

Mikey Blandin

Defensive line, First Baptist

6-2, 215, junior

Led the Hurricanes with 121 total tackles in 2019, including 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Luke Taylor

Linebacker, Summerville

6-1, 210, senior

Three-year varsity performer who earned all-Region 8-AAAAA honors this fall as well as in 2018 ... Tallied 90 tackles.

Nyheim Simmons

Linebacker, Goose Creek

5-10, 220, senior

Led the Gators with 114 total tackles, including 24 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception ... Selected all-region in 7-AAAAA.

Jake Dunn

Linebacker, Berkeley

5-10, 205, senior

Three-year varsity starter who totaled more than 200 tackles in his career ... Posted 82 tackles with 15 tackles for loss in 2019 and was named all-region in 7-AAAAA.

Darryle Ware

Linebacker, Fort Dorchester

6-2, 220, senior

Ware was a S.C Shrine Bowl selection and a three-year starter at Fort Dorchester ... Finished 2019 with 85 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and eight sacks, earning all-Region 8-AAAAA honors ... Will be a preferred walk-on at South Carolina this spring.

K’ron Ferrell

Defensive back, Woodland

5-11, 180, senior

Verbally committed to Appalachian State ... Three-year varsity starter in the secondary ... 67 tackles and six interceptions this season ... Also scored seven touchdowns on offense and special teams.

Will Pickren

Defensive back, Wando

6-2, 170, senior

Three-year starter who played in the 2019 North-South all-star game ... Totaled 68 tackles, including 51 solo hits in 2019 ... Also had two interceptions ... Saw time at quarterback during his junior season.

Savion Townsend

Defensive back, Baptist Hill

6-0, 180, senior

Among the state’s leaders with 10 interceptions this season ... Also totaled 54 tackles and averaged 27.3 yards per punt return ... Three-year starter for coach Marion Brown.

Khalid Gadson

Defensive back, Fort Dorchester

6-1, 210, junior

Top 10 junior prospect in South Carolina ... Two-year starter at safety ... Recorded six interceptions and six pass breakups to go with 31 tackles.

Tobias Lafayette

ATH, Porter-Gaud

6-0, 160, senior

Two-way performer for coach Brad Bowles ... Caught 40 passes for 703 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense ... Totaled 47 tackles and five interceptions on defense ... SCISA all-state selection

Alex Maginnis

P, First Baptist

5-11, 160, junior

Averaged 35 yards per punt while converting on 45 of 47 extra point attempts in 2019.

Coach of the Year: Jason Winstead, Goose Creek

Second Team

Offense

QB – Will Daniel, First Baptist; Sean Cooney, Oceanside; Keyuan Johnson, Woodland

RB – Victor Goodwin, Burke; Jaden Singleton, Wando; Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester

WR – Jevon Walker, Woodland; McKay Wilson, First Baptist; Kavone Walker, James Island; Maken Glover, Wando; Lavel Davis, Woodland; Walker Rhue, Oceanside

OL – DeAndre Ferguson, Berkeley; Holston Slack, Porter-Gaud; Kamryn Petrick, Ashley Ridge; Jackson Campeau, Summerville; Jevar Jenkins, Timberland

Defense

DL –Jayshon Boyd, Woodland; Sam Moultrie, Timberland; Tiquan Bright, Baptist Hill; Marion Nelson, West Ashley; Jamal McKinney, Timberland; Jacquez Cancer, Berkeley

LB – Mason Lord, Stratford; Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons; J.D. Key, Porter-Gaud; Caleb Edwards, West Ashley; Jayden Gardner, Fort Dorchester; Matt Williamson, Timberland; TJ Wilson, Ashley Ridge.

DB – Gray Sobel, Oceanside; Will Bumgarner, Wando; Jarren McCoy, Bishop England; Jaleen Richardson, Timberland; Roan Shawver, Summerville.

Ath – Corey Speights, Stall; Trakell Murray, Colleton County; Jyheim Wilson, Fort Dorchester

PK – Brayden Gregory, Summerville

P – Blaise Dampier, Ashley Ridge

Honorable Mention

QB – Matt Kelly, Porter-Gaud; Gunnar Nistad, James Island; Willie Chisolm, Berkeley; Josh Davis, Stratford; Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian; Brayden Pritchard, Wando; Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian; Cam Costa, Bishop England; De’Andre Sabb, Fort Dorchester; Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester; Colby Shirey, Summerville

RB – KJ Rollins, Summerville; Michael Long, Bishop England; Davian Brown, First Baptist; Leon Staley, Cane Bay

WR – James Levine, Stall; Jaelyn Perry, Woodland; Lucas Snow, First Baptist; Solomon Butler, Berkeley; Malachi Taylor, Goose Creek; Qway Simmons, Fort Dorchester; Joel Osteen, Oceanside; Dillon McCarthy, Wando; Jaden Scott, James Island; Monty Lewis, Stall; Damarius Anderson, Stratford; Terrance Brown, Baptist Hill

OL – Elijah Booth, Wando; Mickey Jones, Oceanside; Kade Ratliff, Ashley Ridge; Hampton Smith, Ashley Ridge; Malachi Jones, Cane Bay; Thomas Blackmon, Stratford; Harrison Brown, James Island; Kevron Graham, Stall; Damari Joyner, Fort Dorchester; Keyshawn Lockwood, Philip Simmons; Rashaun Smith, Goose Creek

DL – Quavon Frazier, James Island; Joey Boylston, Oceanside; Anthony Jackson, Ashley Ridge; Lamontae Heatley, Stall; Parker Murphy, Porter-Gaud; Devin Ray, First Baptist; Daquan Robinson, Fort Dorchester; Symeon Kennedy, Goose Creek; Zykye Johnson, Cane Bay; James Deveaux, Oceanside

LB – Sean Kohut, Stratford; Rylan Ashe, Woodland; Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian; Ryan Herriott, Hanahan; Khalil Whitaker, Ashley Ridge; Delray Ford, Ashley Ridge; Nick Chambers, Summerville; Andrew Allen, Goose Creek; Carson Arnold, Oceanside; Omari Jenkins, Timberland

DB – Will Ramey, Philip Simmons; Charlie Michel, Bishop England; Ramon Kelly, First Baptist; Jurrien Mitchell, Cane Bay; Jerrell Jones, James Island; Rafael Smith, Stall; Walker Carswell, Porter-Gaud; Cameron Mitchell, Fort Dorchester; Luther Smalls, Philip Simmons; Tamir Simmons, Stratford

PK – Bear Huggins, West Ashley; Nick DeFazio, Bishop England

Ath – Fletcher Law, St. John’s Christian; Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian; Perry Wilder, Summerville; Sullivan Clair, Bishop England; Jordan Brown, St. John’s; Jamari Nelson, Timberland.