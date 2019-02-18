Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 47F. NNE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 47F. NNE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.