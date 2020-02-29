Goose Creek girls escape Wando in OT to reach state championship game

FLORENCE – Tim Baldwin figured it would be a dogfight. It was.
The Goose Creek Gators needed overtime to fend off Wando High School’s upset bid 33-26 in the Class AAAAA Lower State final on Saturday in the Florence Civic Center. It was the third meeting between the two teams this season, and Goose Creek won all by single digits.
The Gators (26-3) scored all seven points in the extra four minutes.
“I don’t think we were tight,” the longtime Gators coach said. “We just struggled shooting the ball and could never get in a rhythm. It’s like two boxers who know each other and neither one could get anything going.”
Senior guard Aniyah Oliver knocked down a 3-pointer from straightaway to start the overtime for Goose Creek, and the Gators made four free throws in the final minute to seal another trip to Columbia. Wando simply couldn’t get the lid off the basket in overtime despite getting some good looks.
“It was just a grind,” Baldwin said. “It’s hard to beat somebody three times in one year.”
Goose Creek (26-3) will make its sixth appearance in a state championship game since 2010 on Friday, tangling with Upper State champion Clover High School at 7 p.m. in Colonial Life Arena. Last year, the Lady Gators overcame an eight-point deficit in the final 1:44 against Spring Valley to win their third state title since 2010 and second in three years.
“We’re going to go up there and play our butts off,” Baldwin said. “Win or lose, we’re going to lay it all out there.”
Clover advanced with a 67-47 win over Irmo High School on Saturday.
Wando, attempting to land a role on the state’s grandest stage for the first time in 40 years, finished 18-6. Half of the losses were to Baldwin’s team.
“My hat is off to them,” Baldwin said. “This is why you play the game. You just never know what is going to happen. Unfortunately, somebody has to lose. We were fortunate to win it.”
The Warriors played step for step with the Gators and had Goose Creek in peril in the fourth quarter despite going to battle without their second leading scorer, sophomore guard Dylan Silber, and senior forward Madison Davidson, another key contributor.
Rena Marraccini’s 3-pointer at the third-quarter horn pulled Wando within 22-21 heading into the final eight minutes. She gave the Warriors a 23-22 lead on a driving layup with 6:15 left.
Wando’s Elizabeth Eads, who led the Warriors with 13 points, made a free throw with 4:56 left to put Wando up two, but Goose Creek’s Kolia Adams, who led the Gators with 11 points, banked one in to even it up at 24 with 3:27 remaining in regulation.
Eads answered on the other end with a jumper from above the free-throw line 24 seconds later. Goose Creek’s equalizer was a pair of free throws by Janise Shaw with 1:28 left as the game went to overtime.
Oliver, a senior all-state selection, swished a huge 3-pointer in the first minute of overtime to give the Gators a huge boost. She finished with nine points.
“We got some resuscitation on that one,” Baldwin said. “That gave us some room and helped us relax a little bit. We were really pressing at the end trying to score. The kids knew it was getting closer and closer. We just pulled it out.”