Goose Creek boys pound Stall to extend season-opening streak to three games

GOOSE CREEK — The Goose Creek High boys basketball program has been a consistent winning program under head coach Blake Hall but the Gators have been notorious for starting each season slowly.

Last season, on their way to 15 victories and a deep run into the Class AAAAA playoffs, the Gators opened the season with a 2-7 record. Two years ago, the start was 5-5, but the Gators eventually won 16 games.

Things are different in 2020-21 as the Gators opened the season with a third straight win, blasting Stall, 72-41, on Friday night. The Gators, ranked seventh in Class AAAAA, drilled 13 3-pointers and never trailed in the contest.

“This is probably my best team, my deepest team, since I’ve been here,” Hall said. “We have athleticism, we have length, we have shooters and we’re pretty talented overall. We also have a good veteran group. Several of these guys have played a lot for us prior to this season so we certainly expect to be good.”

For Hall, who called a timeout with three minutes left in the game with his team up by 35 points to complain about his team’s lack of a finishing focus, the Gators have a choice to make this season.

“Right now, we’re a good basketball team, no doubt about it,” he said. “My question to this group is do they want to be good or do they want to be great? The potential is there for us to be great, but they have to decide if that’s what they want. This is their team and they control where we go.

“If they are satisfied with being good, so be it. But that’s a conversation they need to have with me because I want to know how hard they want to be pushed. I don’t want them to resent me for pushing too hard because I love these guys. That’s what that timeout was about. We were great for three quarters but not so good in the fourth.”

Senior wing Yaturi Bolton paced the scoring attack with 17 points. Junior guard Demetri Simmons added 14 points and senior guard TyKelvion Thompson scored 13 points.

Goose Creek bolted to an 18-7 lead after one quarter and turned up the heat in the second, taking a commanding 46-18 lead by halftime on the strength of seven treys.

The Gators opened the third with a 3-pointer and held a 62-24 lead after three quarters. They were outscored 17-10 in the final period.

Goose Creek will play Ashley Ridge twice next week and finish the December schedule against Cross.