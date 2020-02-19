Goose Creek boys get defensive in playoff win over St. James

GOOSE CREEK -- The Goose Creek Gators lost their way in the second half of their final regular season game less than a week ago.
They’re back on the right path after clamping down on visiting St. James in the opening round of the Class AAAAA boys basketball playoffs on Wednesday.
Guard Demetri Simmons and forward Shakarian Nelson powered the Gators with 13 points apiece, and Goose Creek didn’t allow double digits in any quarter in coasting past the Sharks, 52-28.
“I think we got back to being who we are,” Goose Creek coach Blake Hall said. “We lost track of that in the second half at Stratford (a 65-59 loss). We’ve been holding teams to 39 points a game. Over there, we allowed 45 in the second half. I thought that was a great teaching lesson and refocused the guys.”
The loss to Stratford snapped a six-game winning streak but also got Goose Creek back in the right mindset defensively.
Against the Sharks, the Gators led 13-8 after a quarter and 23-14 at the break before scoring the first eight points of the third quarter as their lead swelled to 17 points.
Yaturi Bolton added 10 points for the Gators.
Dillon Haire led St. James with eight points. The Sharks end the season 14-12.
“We’re really just kind of focusing on ourselves,” Hall said. “We’re just trying to get better at what we do. We’ll live or die with the results. We just want the product to be good.”
The Gators (14-12) host Sumter in the second round on Saturday. The Gamecocks (17-11) edged Ashley Ridge, 52-50, in the opening round.
“They’ve got athletes and size every year,” Hall said. “They’ve had some different head coaches since I’ve been here but they’re always a very good team.”
SCHSL Basketball Playoff Schedule
THURSDAY
Class AAA girls
Lake Marion at Bishop England
Class A girls
Charleston Math and Science at Scott's Branch
Green Sea-Floyds at Baptist Hill
Cross at Military Magnet
FRIDAY
Class AAAAA girls
Wando at Summerville
James Island at Berkeley
Ashley Ridge at Goose Creek
Class AA girls
East Clarendon at North Charleston
Burke at Woodland
Philip Simmons at Latta
Class AAA boys
May River at Bishop England
Class A boys
Baptist Hill at Scott's Branch
Lake View at Military Magnet
CE Murray at Charleston Math & Science