Golfers from Snee Farm, Rivertowne take top honors at CALGA tournament

Cynthia Andereck of Snee Farm posted a gross score of 84 while Shawn Martini of Rivertowne had a net 72 to win top honors in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association tournament played at Rivertowne Country Club.
Flight winners: First - Betty Poore, Wild Dunes, 89 gross; Li Fang, Rivertowne, 82 net. Second - Karen Snyder, Dunes West, 93 gross; Peggy Brinson, Coosaw Creek, 77 net. Third - Anna Johnson, Dunes West, and Lori Irizarry, Charleston City, 98 gross; Lynda Bartemeyer, Rivertowne, 78 net. Fourth - Susie Koch, Dunes West, 100 gross; Suzanne Musikantow, Rivertowne, and Marry Fraggos, Dunes West, 84 net. Fifth - Linda Murray, Dunes West, and Brenda Griffin, Wescott, 104 gross; Ginny Beane, Shadowmoss, 83 net. Sixth - Bonita Martin, Wescott, 111 gross; Denise Bromer, Dunes West, 83 net.
Cuthbert Classic set
The 2020 Cuthbert Classic Golf Tournament, a two-person captain's choice event, will be played Oct. 25 at Summerville Country Club. The tournament memorializes the late Grange S. Cuthbert and his son Tommy, a longtime director of golf at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Proceeds will benefit the Tommy Cuthbert Memorial Scholarship Fund sponsored by the historic Dorchester Free School Board. Call 843-873-2210 for information.
Coming up
• Golfing to Give tournament supporting Sunshine Kids (sunshinekids.org) will be played Nov. 23 at the Daniel Island Club. The entry fee is $1,400 per four-player team or $350 per individual.
• The 52nd annual George Holliday Memorial Junior Tournament is accepting entries for the event that will be played Nov. 26-28 at Myrtle Beach National's three courses. The event is open to junior golfers 18 or younger and still in high school as of Nov. 26, 2020. Age groups for boys are: 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18. The girls' division age groups are: 10-12, 13-14 and 15-18. The entry fee is $185. Visit myrtlebeachjuniorgolf.com or call 843-448-2308.
Aces
Denece Dowden, July 2, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 12, 122 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Kevin Stralo, Sue Stralo, Lee Queen.
Janet Chafe, Sept. 9, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 5, 113 yards, 3-wood. Witnesses: Marc Chafe, Jay Brown, Cindy Brown.
Christina Jones, Sept. 15, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 8, 120 yards, driver. Witness: Sam Lynah.
Jack Wilks, Sept. 27, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 118 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Ryan Condon, Tom Dukes, Marty Adams.
Bill Fritz, Oct. 1, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 9, 127 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Ken Hubbard, Pat Murphy, Larry Blasch.
Rande Block, Oct. 4, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 6, 105 yards, driver. Witnesses: Mike Block, Robert Giordano, Maria Giordano.
Dean Glace, Oct. 5, Black Robin-Wescott Golf Club, No. 4, 110 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: John Stenger, Jim Deierlein, Jim McClary.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.