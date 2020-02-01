Don't bet against Chuck Sutherlin if he has an 8-iron in his hands, especially if it's on the third hole of the Oak Point nine at Wescott Golf Club.

Sutherlin had quite the run going there, scoring two holes-in-one on the same hole in less than a week's time.

On Jan. 15, Sutherlin aced the third hole on Wescott's Oak Forest nine from 127 yards with his trusty 8-iron. He was playing with Ken Ward, Steve Miller and Mike Fielden.

Sutherlin did it again on Jan. 19, using an 8-iron on Oak Forest No. 3 from 132 yards. This time he was playing with Emerson Hildebrandt and Al Dozier.

Lowcountry PGA honors

Three Charleston-area golf professionals were recently honored by the Lowcountry Chapter of the PGA, which is made up of members from Charleston County south, including Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties.

Matt Bova, the head professional at the Country Club of Charleston, was named the chapter's Golf Professional of the Year, while Andrew Itterly, the first assistant at the Country Club of Charleston, was named the Assistant Golf Professional of the Year. Brandon Ray, who teaches at Patriots Point Links, was selected as the Teaching Professional of the Year. Doug Weaver of Palmetto Dunes Resort on Hilton Head Island was named the Lowcountry Chapter's Player of the Year.

CALGA results

Chris Zavada of Dunes West shot 83 to win field low gross honors while Sally Burke of Seabrook won field low net honors with a 68 in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) match played at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Oak Point course.

Flight winners were: First - Cathy Martin, Seabrook, 88 gross; Evie Wasson, Dunes West, 77 net; Laura Rawl, Shadowmoss, 77 net. Second - Carol Hurley, Kiawah, 85 gross; Patty Tykal, Dunes West, 76 net. Third - Jeanne Ball, Kiawah, 91 gross; Linda Travis, Rivertowne, 91 gross; Sue Jones, Rivertowne, 74 net. Fourth - Gisella Dennis, Seabrook, 95 gross; Dianne Bowler, Shadowmoss, 74 net. Fifth - Lisa Tang, Crowfield, 99 gross; Tracie Wilson, Wild Dunes, 79 net. Sixth - Ana Carlson, Dunes West, 98 gross; Donna Smith, Wild Dunes, 72 net.

Coming up

March 7-8: 4-Ball at the Lake, Players Course at Wyboo-Santee Cooper Country Club, entry deadline 5 p.m. Feb. 28, $160 per player, open to 2-man teams who are S.C. residents, field limited to 60 teams, call 803-478-2500.

March 28: West Ashley Wildcat Classic, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, $65 per player, email Tricia Porter wawildcatclassic@gmail.com.

March 30: 2020 NEEDTOBREATHE Classic, Daniel Island Club, visit commonwealthcares.org.

Aces

Chuck Sutherlin, Jan. 15, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 3, 127 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Ken Ward, Steve Miller, Mike Fielden.

Andy Rivkind, Jan. 17, Snee Farm Country Club, No. 7, 120 yards, 7-wood. Witnesses: Ed Burns, John Sullivan, John Murphy.

Michael York, Jan. 18, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 16, 155 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Vince Payne, Tyler Clark.

Chuck Sutherlin, Jan. 19, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 3, 132 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Emerson Hildebrandt, Al Dozier.

Frank Heitman, Jan. 23, Patriots Point Links, No. 7, 135 yards, gap wedge. Witnesses: Denny Sherrill, John Ebersole, Michael Wiggins.

Howard Whittaker, Jan. 23, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 12, 140 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Jack Boyle, George Wood, Rick Carr.

Chris CaraDonna, Jan. 25, Beresford Creek-Daniel Island Club, No. 4, 148 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Scott Howard, Thomas Russell.

Mark Bryan, Jan. 27, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 12, 151 yards, 9-iron. Witness: Sean Fister.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.