What's next for 'incredible' Ocean Course? Another PGA, Ryder Cup could be on horizon

Rory McIlroy, the 2012 PGA Championship winner, was struggling during the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship at the same Ocean Course. He was fortunate to bogey the 10th hole, his third bogey of the tournament at the 447-yard, par-4 hole.

“The good news for him,” Scott Van Pelt quipped during ESPN’s broadcast May 23, “is he won’t have to see it again,”

Not so fast.

Every nine years sounds like a great PGA Championship cycle for Kiawah Island, where the 2021 version culminated with Phil Mickelson, 50, becoming the oldest player to win a golf major.

Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully.

But nothing solid yet.

The next open spot on the PGA Championship schedule is 2030 – when McIlroy will be a mere 41. The 2032 and 2033 dates are also available.

“The Ocean Course has once again been an incredible host course for the PGA Championship, but there is no timetable for upcoming venue announcements,” Julius Mason, the PGA’s senior director of public awareness and external relations, told The Post and Courier on Sunday.

That goes for the Ryder Cup, too.

The Ocean Course made its big tournament splash with the 1991 Ryder Cup. The “War on the Shore” is widely considered the greatest of the U.S. vs. Europe team battles.

The next open Ryder Cup host spot for the U.S. is 2041, which would mark a 50th anniversary for Kiawah.

But while some reports have the Ocean Course as the 2041 Ryder Cup favorite, other insiders believe the new PGA Frisco complex just outside Dallas (and aside the PGA of America’s new headquarters in Frisco) is more likely.

PGA Frisco is already booked for two PGA Championships, in 2027 and 2034.

All upcoming PGA Championship sites: 2022 – Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa; 2023 – Oak Hill Country Club, Pittsford, N.Y.; 2024 – Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville; 2025 – Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte; 2026 – Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa.; 2027 – PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas; 2028 – The Olympic Club, San Francisco; 2029 – Baltusrol Golf Club, Springfield, N.J.; 2030 – TBD; 2031 – Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Md.; 2032 – TBD; 2033 – TBD; 2034 – PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas.

PGA officials acknowledged that the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah had multiple logistical problems, mostly with clogged traffic that was attributed to bad weather on the weekend, along with less than ideal parking and shuttle bus options.

But after a week of captivating 2012 Ocean Course TV views, Allen Wronowski, the PGA president at the time, said there was a “great chance” Kiawah would get another PGA Championship.

The official 2021 PGA Championship announcement came in 2015.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.