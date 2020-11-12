What to expect from Masters this week minus fans at Augusta National

AUGUSTA — Jon Rahm didn’t just make a hole-in-one Tuesday, the smiling Spaniard did so with a splash. He skipped a golf ball off the pond on the 16th hole at the Augusta National Golf Club and into a difficult back left pin location.

Reaction?

Eerie silence during a practice round that’s typically one of the toughest tickets in sports.

“Just imagine the roars that would have created in a normal year,” said Rory McIlroy, winner of four major championships. “That would have been pretty cool.”

But a postponed Masters played in November instead of April comes with big changes within its little part of the world’s coronavirus adjustment.

Ten things to know about a very different 2020 at Augusta that starts Thursday morning:

No patrons

Carl Spackler, the Bill Murray character of “Caddyshack” fame, imagines the “normally reserved Augusta crowd is going wild.” Not this year.

The “crowd” is limited to Augusta National members, a few of their guests, one guest per player, course officials, volunteers and way fewer media members than usual.

Those famed Augusta roars heard ‘round the course in reaction to long putts, chip-ins and eagles might not be missed Thursday through Saturday.

“But definitely the back nine on Sunday,” Rahm said.

Tiger Woods thrived on loud fan buzz in April 2019 while coming from behind to win his fifth green jacket.

“They helped me win,” Woods said. “The support that I had, the energy that was around the property, it was electric that day.”

A different look

There are no ropes on the course, only blue “dashed” lines painted on the grass to separate observers from players.

No observation decks.

None of the usual Masters-issue green chairs around the greens.

There was no Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

Bermuda grass and rye overseed has replaced the full rye fairways and bentgrass greens of April.

The few azaleas on the course are almost all confined to cottage areas out of television view.

There are a few bright-orange and yellow trees — persimmons, maples, oaks — but mostly Augusta National remains its classic, perfect bright green from the No. 1 tee box to the Butler Cabin.

New strategy

Some Masters things never change. High draw shots are valued in the tight Augusta spaces. Amen Corner putting experience matters.

But large crowds shape holes.

No patrons means altered angles.

Players will particularly take advantage of emptiness where people were sticking out on the right edge of the 510-yard, par-5 13th hole in Amen Corner and new flexibility on the 575-yard, par-5 second hole.

Tiger prowling, sort of

It’s been 25 years since Eldrick Woods made his Augusta debut. And just 19 months since Tiger won the 2019 Masters at age 43.

Woods is struggling in 2020 while in pursuit of a 16th major championship (only Jack Nicklaus, with 18, has more) and 83rd tournament victory (tied for first with Byron Nelson).

“I haven’t put all the pieces together at the same time,” Woods said.

But the aberration isn’t that Woods is a 2020 Masters long shot, it’s that his 2019 Sunday rally was one of the great dramas in sports history.

Reaching out

Augusta National this week announced Lee Elder as an honorary starter for 2021 and established two scholarships in his name at Augusta's Paine College. Elder, who in 1975 became the Masters’ first Black player, will do the honors with Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player.

Chairman Fred Ridley on Wednesday announced a $10 million contribution to be made, along with partners AT&T, Bank of America and IBM, to help with redevelopment of the Harrisburg and Laney Walker communities near the course.

Hard rain, soft landings

The forecast calls for temperatures of 55 to 79 degrees for the tournament but with rain on Thursday, at least.

Many players expect already softer-than-usual fairway landings to get softer.

Power ball

Bryson DeChambeau, golf’s 27-year-old muscleman, has added 50 pounds (to approximately 240) to his 6-1 frame this year and captured interest outside the sport with his monster drives.

“Every day I'm trying to get faster and stronger,” said DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open in September, “and I'm trying to hit it as far as possible.”

First round, 10th tee

Shorter days means the Masters, for the first time, will have players tee off on the first and 10th holes in the first round to squeeze in more golf.

Woods, for instance, starts Thursday on No. 10 at 7:55 a.m.

Gambling on fantasy

Draft Kings, the growing online gambling site, has plunged big into this Masters. The push includes Golf Channel commercials pitching betting on players and “fantasy” teams.

There is a Draft Kings billboard on Washington Road near Augusta National.

DeChambeau this week is sporting a Draft Kings logo on his cap.

“I think that’s a really cool way to engage fans into a new sport,” DeChambeau said.

Football, too

If you think a coronavirus sports year with a November Masters and Notre Dame in first place in the ACC football standings is wacky, how about an intersection?

It happens Saturday when ESPN’s College GameDay goes live from Augusta National.

Ridley, a University of Florida graduate, said Wednesday he can’t wait to hear the GameDay crew talk about the Gators’ win last week over archrival Georgia.