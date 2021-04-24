Stewart Cink's Heritage win brings back Rice Planters Amateur memories

Stewart Cink's victory in the PGA's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links last weekend evoked fond memories of his win in the 1993 Rice Planters Amateur at Snee Farm Country Club.

Cink, who also won the Heritage in 2000 and 2004), shot 63 on both Saturday and Sunday to win the 2021 Heritage. That's the same score he shot in the final round of the '93 Rice Planters to come out of nowhere and win.

Cink finished in a tie for third place in the 1992 Rice Planters, two shots behind Brian Gay (who won the Heritage in 2009). But a lot transpired between Cink's first and his second Rice Planters appearances. Earlier that summer, Gay's Florida Gators had defeated Cink's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to win the 1993 NCAA golf title.

And Cink was a newlywed when he came to Snee Farm in 1993, having been married for just two weeks. The rising Georgia Tech junior didn't make a lot of noise during the first three rounds, shooting 72-70-71—213, which left him in a tie for 12th, seven shots behind 54-hole leader Robert Damron.

The Rice Planters tournament had scorers with the last four groups, which meant no one knew that Cink was doing what he had set out to do in the final round. Cink had driven to Snee Farm the night before the final round to find his tee time, and after looking at the scoreboard he told his wife it would take a 65 to win. Then he changed his mind and said it would take a 63.

"And I really didn't think that would win. This course is the type of course that's not that difficult to score on, and I didn't think the guys ahead were going to come back," he said.

Cink made the turn at 33, but none of the players in front were making a move. He carded an eagle and four birdies on the back nine for a 30 and was signing his scorecard as runner-up David Howser, Gay, Damron and Matthew Ecob were battling it out.

Cink's final-round 63 was a Rice Planters tournament record, and his 72-hole total of 286 was one shot off Waldorf's 72-hole tournament record.

Tickets for PGA Palmetto Championship

A limited number of daily grounds tickets are available for the PGA Tour's 2021 Palmetto Championship to be played June 10-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland. The tournament is taking the place of the RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily grounds tickets start at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily youth, military and first responder tickets are $40 per day, Thursday-Sunday. A weekly youth pass is $140. All ticketed spectators must purchase a parking pass for $20 per day or $50 for the week. Volunteer registration also is open.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Congaree Foundation, whose mission is to positively impact the lives of young people locally and around the golf by providing educational and vocational opportunities through the game of golf.

To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, visit PalmettoChampionship.com.

CALGA at Rivertowne

Linda Muzzy of Wild Dunes shot 85 to win field low gross honors while Brenda Frye of Rivertowne won field low net honors with a 72 in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association (CALGA) tournament played at Rivertowne Country Club.

Flight winners were: First - Li Fang, Rivertowne, 87 gross; Patty Bracken, Kiawah, 74 net. Second - Patty Tykall, Dunes West; Lynn Delzer, Wild Dunes; Sue Jones, Rivertown, 95 gross; Lauren Dennis, Snee Farm, 80 net. Third - Judi Gajewski, 984 gross; Susie Kock, Dunes West, 76 net. Fourth - Karen Snyder, Dunes West, 95 gross; Debbie Casey, Dunes West, 75 net. Fifth - Brenda Griffin, Wescott, 101 gross; Linda Murray, Dunes West, 79 net. Sixth - Ana Carison, Dunes West, 105 gross; Lisa Tang, Crowfield; Eileen Lapp, Rivertowne; Judi Hontz, Dunes West, 78 gross.

Coming up

• The William Brian Moody Foundation will host a virtual golf tournament on May 1. Virtual Play is April 10-May 1 with an entry fee of $50. Visit wbmoodyfoundation.com for more information or call Ben at 843-323-7730.

• May 3: Coastal Carolina Council, Boys Scouts of America Tenderfoot Golf Classic, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Resort, $1,750 per team, $400 individual, contact John Rama at 843-377-0753 or Michelle Strobel at 843-804-9875 or visit coastalcarolinabsa.org.

• May 3: East Cooper Habitat Golf Tees to House Keys Golf Outing, Charleston National Golf Club, $500 per team, $150 per player, visit eastcooperhabitat.org/news-events/events.html.

• MAY 10: Knights of Columbus Council 9475 12th annual golf tournament for The Daughters of St. Paul, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, $110 per players, COVID protocols will be followed. Contact Neil Whitman ngwhitman@yahoo.com or 843-270-9834 for more information.

• May 13: Kiwanis Club of Moncks Corner Golf Tournament to fund high school scholarships, Berkeley Country Club, $65 per player, $260 per team, contact Lynn Smith at lsmith00jls@gmail.com.

• May 22: Warrior Surf Foundation Charity Golf Classic to benefit veterans, Wescott Golf Club, $400 per team, visit warriorsurf.rallyup.com/golftournament.

Aces

Rex Riley, March 11, Harbor Course-Wild Dunes Resort, No. 16, 148 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Will Salters, Canty Hare, David Burt.

Jonathan Epps, April 2, Lake Marion Golf Course, No. 6, 159 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Gary Barrineau, Robert Beilstein, Bob Beilstein.

Christof Buys, April 10, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 6, 165 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Paula Chapa, Sherri Steffen, Mary Meeks.

Gerry Frey, April 10, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 151 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Matt Bastian, Lee Sneed, Adam Sterrett, Bill Nemesi, Mac McFarland.

Jim James, April 10, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 17, 158 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Jerry White.

Dan Kahl, April 11, Crooked Oaks-Seabrook Island Club, No. 13, 135 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Gail Kahl, Grady Willis, Charlotte Willis.

Jim Mears, April 11, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 14, 203 yards, 3-hybrid. Witnesses: Patrick Traverse, Steve Richardson, Glen Hoag.

Derrick Johnson, April 12, Summerville Country Club, No. 17, 156 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Joe Waring, Eric Thompson, Wes Gibson.

Justin Moore, April 12, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 16, 192 yards, 6-iron. Witness: Paul Moore.

Michael L. Grubbs, April 13, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 13, 98 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Cliff Lewis, Bobby Compton, Richard Barnett.

John Sanders, April 13, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 13, 88 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Granny Huffman, Jimmy Dingus, J.T. Taylor.

Rich Serrins, April 14, Country Club of Charleston, No. 11, 145 yards, 4-hybrid. Witnesses: Carey Budds, Gary Gruca, Brown Hamrick.

Jane Joukowsky, April 15, Country Club of Charleston, No. 17, 125 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Karen Davis, Pat Wert, Pinky Hamilton.

Barry Direnfeld, April 16, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 110 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Andy Hill, Bobby Rozen, Joe Michael.

Joe Schmidt, April 17, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 13, 156 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Bernie Kirol, Donna Hall, Wells Hall.

James Fitzgerald, April 18, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 8, 180 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Alan Wilson, Terry Bryan, Jose Brown.

Charlie Maglio, April 19, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 17, 158 yards, 5-iron Witnesses: Joe Gammaigoni, Will Green.

Jennifer Hostler, April 22, Coosaw Creek Country Club, No. 6, 118 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Cameron Howard, Tradd Cross.

Kate Sherwood, April 22, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, No. 8, 107 yards, driver. Witnesses: Lisa Anderson, Patty Linton, Linda Benyo.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.