The folks responsible for making the 2021 PGA Championship a better Ocean Course patron experience than the 2012 PGA marred by logistics issues had just finished listing their improvement plans Tuesday when a woman chimed in with a closing punch.

She wore a black dress, the perfect backdrop for her necklace featuring South Carolina’s official symbol, a palmetto tree and crescent.

“And if all that fails,” Nikki Haley said, “I will be out in the road managing traffic.”

You think dealing with the irascible South Carolina state legislature was tough for Haley when she was governor?

Or grappling with the entire world (and occasionally with presidential tweets) as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations?

This gig — Co-Chair of the PGA Championship Council — requires deft handling of sometimes entangled international golf concerns, representing South Carolina business interests, pleasing fans, coddling players and keeping people from having a meltdown while stuck in traffic between all those lovely oak trees and new housing developments on Johns Island.

This might not translate into a make-or-break issue in the Iowa caucus or New Hampshire primary – and Haley was coy Tuesday about her 2024 plans. But a grand success here can boost someone’s reputation as a booster.

A good problem-solver is a problem for political foes.

Haley, 48, doesn’t play golf.

“Because I’ve never been able to go four hours without my cell phone,” she said with a big smile at a 2021 PGA press conference at The Sanctuary on Kiawah Island.

Yet Haley is the leader in the 2021 PGA Championship public relations clubhouse. Among her goals connected to pursuing major national and international sponsorships is getting ticket buyers and TV viewers to buy second homes in the Lowcountry or move their businesses here.

No mere figurehead

The 2021 PGA already is booked for 175 hours of live coverage on CBS, ESPN or ESPN+ — more selling points for the Seller in Chief.

“She isn’t just a figurehead for anything, if you know Nikki,” said Roger Warren, General Chairman of the PGA Championship and President of Kiawah Island Golf Resort. “You can’t sell what you can’t believe in. Nikki believes in South Carolina.”

The way Haley sees it, the Palmetto State “was still a secret” when Irish eyes smiled on 23-year-old Rory McIlroy’s 2012 PGA victory at the Ocean Course, and that a lot of live international coverage made a major economic impact.

“Five million people had eyes on a state that was named the friendliest state in the country and a Charleston area that had been named the No. 1 vacation spot multiple years in a row,” said Haley, a Bamberg native who was in her second year as governor in 2012. “You can’t get a bad meal here. You can’t meet a mean person here. It was great golf with people having a great time. And people found out the magic of South Carolina.”

Nikki and Condi

Well, wait.

You might meet a mean person if that rare bad meal is served.

Or if a rivalry game goes far worse than generally anticipated.

But such meanness is a temporary affliction, and unlike the 2012 PGA, the event May 17-23, 2021, will offer free parking on Kiawah Island. That will eliminate the annoying time it takes for drivers to fork over cash to lot attendants.

It should keep a former governor from having to dash onto blacktop and direct traffic.

Using every club in the bag, Haley has reached out to another prominent woman formerly employed in high-level Republican politics to chat about major championship golf. Condoleezza Rice is a member at Augusta National and was assigned to the Hospitality Committee for the 2019 Masters (along with South Carolina’s Darla Moore).

“I just talked to Condi a couple of days ago,” Haley said. “I might try to pull her over.”

Hmm …

How about a Haley-Rice ticket in 2024?

Among other things, they would surely get the golf vote.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.