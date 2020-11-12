AUGUSTA, Ga. — So someone told Tiger what Phil said …

And Tiger Woods just laughed earlier this week when informed Phil Mickelson promised, that once done playing competitively at Augusta National, he would share certain course insight with Justin Thomas.

A trove that would make the 27-year-old budding superstar nearly unbeatable at the Masters, Mickelson insisted.

“First of all, he’s never going to share that,” said Woods, 43. “We share tidbits as past champions but also we keep a few things, too.”

Like how to drop left-twisting tee shots into opportunistic spots before taking what ominous hole locations give you without getting greedy.

Woods at his 23rd Masters shot a 68 Thursday, three shots off the lead with just his second first-round under 70 at Augusta. He did it after answering questions Tuesday about whether or not he felt able to contend.

Hah!

Take that, you young sluggers down the leaderboard.

And 50-year-old Phil.

If Woods’ amazing 2019 Masters rally for a fifth green jacket was “one of the great feats in sports history” — Mickelson’s label — it didn’t look like such an aberration Thursday.

Just three shots off the lead for a notoriously poor Augusta starter.

Bogey-free.

“I did everything well,” Woods said. “I drove it well, hit my irons well, putted well. The only real bad shot I hit today was I think (on) 8.”

This is sports 2020.

Notre Dame is in first place in the ACC football standings. The Dodgers just won a neutral-site World Series. The Lakers have yet to celebrate their NBA championship with L.A. fans.

Tiger Woods contending for back-to-back green jackets in the same coronavirus-marred calendar year fits right in.

‘A lot of (Masters) firsts’

There were only a few non-golfers on the course, guests of players (one apiece), club members and some media. The Masters’ first split-tee start was hampered by a three-hour morning rain delay.

Drones with TV cameras buzzed around. There were no crowds to help players locate errant shots.

“A lot of firsts today,” said Woods, who also shot a first-round 68 in 2010 when he finished tied for fourth.

But, he added, the fact a 2020 Masters exists means “it’s a great opportunity for all of us.”

Woods’ stellar play Thursday was a bridge to 2019 normalcy.

Or, if you think last year was an aberration tied to lots of physical therapy bills and the 11 years between Woods’ 14th and 15th major titles, be careful betting on anyone else.

Yes, he played just six competitive rounds in the last 10 weeks, missing the cut at the U.S. Open in late September and finishing tied for 72nd at the Zozo Championship in late October.

True, Woods is also a notoriously slow starter at Augusta.

But why not keep surprising veteran golf types?

Including himself.

Tiger’s birdie run

Woods grunted in agony with the thwack of his second shot on the par 5 13th hole. Only to watch the ball barely clear a tributary of Rae’s Creek just in front of the green to set up the first of three birdies in four holes.

He expected to contend, and proudly said so. Woods draws inspiration from older players such as Jack Nicklaus, who won the 1986 Masters at 46, and from Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer, who enjoyed some good Masters rounds in their 50s.

“This is a golf course,” Woods said, “in which having an understanding how to play and where to miss it and how to hit the shots around here, it helps.”

Woods has turned emotional more than once this week.

Of course, talking about hugging his son Charlie last year in a spot just off the 18th green where he hugged his late father Earl Woods after that first Masters win in 1997.

And while discussing his host role at the annual Champions dinner Tuesday night.

“I may never have the opportunity to take the jacket off property again,” Woods said.

But if Woods shares a bunch of Augusta “tidbits” this week it will probably be more with his son, already a competitive golfer, and less with other people who can contend.

