AUGUSTA, Ga. — Who could have predicted that the most striking example of a 2021 Masters conducted with limited attendance would be elite-venue dumpster diving?

But here at the concession stand between the Yellow Jasmine No. 8 hole and Holly No. 18 hole — all Augusta National holes on the former nursery property are named for plants — the craze is apparent as azaleas.

Crow’s Nest is all the rage as the new exclusive Masters craft beer, replacing Blue Moon.

It’s not so much the smooth wheat ale taste or fair $5 sticker price. It’s the 20-ounce dark green cup adorned with a “Crow’s Nest” script between a drawing of the famed Crow’s Nest cupola atop the Augusta National clubhouse and the Masters logo.

A search for Masters normalcy Saturday amid COVID-19 restrictions and with Tiger Woods sidelined with auto accident injuries produced, on one hand, the usual great golf and breathtaking backdrops. And on the other: much less congestion along Washington Road, way more guys trying to balance stacked collections of souvenir cups while strolling between holes.

Stew from Conyers, Ga., was hanging around just outside the aforementioned green, wooden concession stand.

He already had three Crow’s Nest cups.

He was prepared when an investigative reporter, who had just watched Phil Mickelson go into the trees on the seventh hole, emerged with research material.

“You gonna keep that cup?” Stew asked.

Stew wasn’t alone.

Another 40-something patron was pawing into one of the skinny green trash receptacles in search of plastic treasure aside the concession seating area.

More cups were stacking up where patrons stood around small, green metal tables that include a COVID safety request: PLEASE LIMIT SEATING TO THOSE WITHIN YOUR IMMEDIATE PARTY.

No chicken salad on eBay

Remember, not that many people were on hand for the third round at the 85th Masters on Saturday as veterans Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama and Jordan Spieth did battle with the likes of 24-year-old former Wake Forest star Will Zalatoris and rising star Xander Schauffele as Justin Thomas took aim at his first green jacket.

Limited attendance means souvenir scarcity.

Crow’s Nest cups are already on eBay.

Clearly, Spieth’s Masters golf strategy — “Less is more, rest is key,” he said this week — doesn’t apply to everything on this blessed property.

Sandwich eating, for instance.

The other popular new item on Augusta’s famously affordable menu is a brand new sandwich, chicken sandwich on brioche. At $3, it’s more expensive than the pimento cheese and egg salad, $1.50 standard favorites.

But worth it.

“Hard to keep up,” said Julie, a clerk at the Amen Corner concession stand.

A 2021 Masters between a patronless 2020 November event and hopefully a back-to-normal 2022 is a great time to test-market new items.

Credit for this food and beverage bonanza?

The sandwich debut might owe to the popularity of Atlanta-based Chicken Salad Chick (189 franchises, including 10 in South Carolina). Masters officials won’t comment on the Crow’s Nest source, but Pete Coors, great-grandson of Colorado brewery founder Adolph Coors, is an Augusta National member with ties to the company that makes Blue Moon.

Three Crow’s Nest guzzlers, all women, celebrated with each other late Saturday just after Matsuyama birdied the par-3 12th hole (they were careful to limit the toasting of green cups to those within their immediate party).

But, thankfully, there is no Augusta chicken salad for sale on eBay.

Trevor Lawrence, Mahomes

It was a typical Masters in some ways.

Still “no running allowed” among patrons.

You could hear the roar a few holes away when Corey Conners made a hole-in-one on the par-3 sixth hole.

Bryson DeChambeau’s sports performance laboratory included more experiments, and moaning.

“The wind,” he said, “makes it diabolical.”

Differences, however, went beyond food.

Ideal site lines were, sadly, easy to find everywhere with fewer patrons in the way. Hopefully, typical neck twisting is required again next April.

Celebrity sightings?

Definitely down.

But star quarterbacks showed up: Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the projected first-overall pick in the NFL draft on April 29, was seen talking to Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes on the 13th hole Thursday. Lawrence was with fiancée Marissa Mowry two days before they were married Saturday in Bluffton.

Cheerful folks working at the gift shop this week often outnumbered customers looking for Masters golf shirts, jackets, coffee mugs, jewelry, teddy bears and a T-shirt featuring the concession-stand menu on the back.

But the most popular keepsake wasn’t on sale in the gift shop.

You can’t take a piece of Amen Corner or Bubba Watson home with you after watching the best golfers compete at the world’s greatest sports venue.

But you can try and carry away as many green beer cups as humanly possible.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.