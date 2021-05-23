Imagine this enlightened marketing pitch designed to sell global interest in the biggest team event in a given sport.

“It’ll be great, boss: We’ll tell everyone this is the U.S. vs. England. Well, Scotland and Ireland, too. Maybe a few people from Europe. But no Asians. No Africans. Definitely no South Americans, Central Americans or Mexicans. Of course, no Canadians. Whaddaya think?”

Such is the Ryder Cup, the signature team clash – not even close – in golf.

Still.

In 2021.

There has been much buzz at the 103rd PGA Championship this week at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course about the next U.S. vs. Europe clash, Sept. 21-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis. COVID-19 forced postponement of an every-other-year event originally scheduled for 2020.

They talk about Ryder Cup tradition.

They say the obscure Presidents Cup is dutifully international, that (occasionally) there is golf in the Olympics.

Those are not good explanations for a sport trying hard to grow with a diversity boost.

Logic begs for a better, smarter, more inclusive Ryder Cup.

If your primary team display (in sports or any business) prohibits most of the world’s people of color, fix it.

Why now? Why suggest Ryder Cup expansion in the midst of the PGA Championship?

Because there’s suddenly a national willingness across demographic lines for unity. This is the ideal place, an Ocean Course layout introduced to golf in 1991 with the greatest Ryder Cup ever.

It’s the 30th anniversary of “The War on the Shore.”

Reportedly, the Ocean Course is in line to host the 2041 Ryder Cup, on the 50th anniversary of said “War.”

Though the first Ryder Cup was played in 1927, its history is traced to 1921 at Glenagles in Scotland, which sort of makes this the 100th anniversary.

Impeach the Presidents Cup

Ryder Cup officials on both sides of the pond have demonstrated flexibility before; players from the continent of Europe were first welcome to join those from Great Britain and Ireland vs. the U.S. in 1979.

Not surprisingly, Steve Stricker is fine with the status quo. He’s captain of the 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup team.

Stricker, 54, is playing in the PGA Championship. He’s also scouting young players, such as 24-year-old Will Zalatoris, for possible captain’s picks for a Ryder Cup set for Stricker’s home state of Wisconsin.

“I think we have that competition already in the Presidents Cup, and I think this is a special event, and history has proven that,” Stricker said this week when I proposed a Ryder Cup expansion to include the other continents. “I think two separate events is what we have, and it’s kind of in my opinion the way it should be.”

Separate but unequal.

Let’s note that Steve Stricker isn’t tasked with solving world problems. His job is to lead the likes of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas to victory over Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and friends.

But the Presidents Cup?

Ask a casual golf fan the most basic questions about the Presidents Cup and brace for silence.

“Great Presidents Cup Moments” is a book about White House coffee mugs.

Presidents don’t know much about Presidents Cup history.

Not that there is much to know. It dates to 1994, and the silly format, dictated by the sillier Ryder Cup concept, pits a U.S. team against an international team representing every continent except for Europe (see Ryder Cup format).

Golf needs a Ryder Cup-Presidents Cup merger worse than it needs gophers off the fairway.

‘War on the Shore’ lore

A revised Ryder Cup would blend nicely with golf’s recent outreach efforts.

Those include the wonderful First Tee program for children, PGA Reach and Augusta National’s noble amateur initiatives in Asia and South America along with a women’s amateur and kids competition just before the Masters.

Ryder Cup lore this week at the 2021 PGA Championship included an official appearance by Dave Stockton.

The 1991 team captain talked about touring the late Pete Dye’s Ocean Course design project the January before the September event. Stockton was distraught to find “no blade of grass” as Dye scrambled to deal with 1989 Hurricane Hugo damage.

Stockton was asked for his most vivid “War on the Shore” memory. Bernhard Langer missing a 6-foot putt, he said, the difference between a Ryder Cup tie and America’s first victory since 1983.

“I knew (Langer) was going to make it, and I felt bad because we hadn’t lost, but unfortunately we hadn't won,” Stockton said. “There’s no way I was going to root against him not to make it.”

There’s no reason to root against the Ryder Cup.

But, unfortunately, golf doesn’t win without a more inclusive version.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.