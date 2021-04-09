AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jack Nicklaus dutifully reported to the Augusta National Golf Club caddie master in 1960. The 20-year-old Ohio State student assumed he would get the same caddy assigned the previous April, when Nicklaus missed the cut at his first Masters.

Nicklaus knew the man on his bag in 1959 only as Pon.

“Pon, Mr. Nicklaus is here. He’s ready to get out and go play,” the caddie master said.

Pon said he wanted no part of Nicklaus.

“He worked too hard,” Pon explained. “He comes too early and he leaves too late. I don’t want to do that.”

At which point caddie Willie Peterson raised his hand.

“I’m not afraid of working,” said Peterson, who went on to work four of Nicklaus’ record six Masters wins.

Nicklaus told the story Thursday after serving as an honorary starter for the 85th Masters along with three-time Masters champion Gary Player and Lee Elder, who in 1975 became the tournament’s first Black participant.

Elder, 86, wasn’t well enough to actually hit a ceremonial first shot but his tee box presence made for a beautiful scene, and led to a heartfelt Augusta National caddie discussion.

It’s a bittersweet legacy: local Black caddies were a Masters staple until 1983, the first year the club allowed players to bring their own caddies. Year-round tour caddies have long since replaced local knowledge but the club in recent years has embraced diversity initiatives that would have been unheard of when Black caddies were all over the world’s most famous 18 holes.

They had catchy nicknames.

Skillet.

Marble Eye.

Burnt Biscuits.

Stovepipe.

They were buddies not just with the greats of the sport but with Augusta members and guests, including U.S. presidents and big-shot CEOs.

As Bill Murray knows

A longtime caddie named Ernest Nipper was Player’s caddie in 1957.

“A very good golfer,” Player said Thursday. “He knew his greens inside-out.”

So well that when Player insisted on left-side strategy for a six-foot putt on the 4th hole, Nipper overruled.

Go right, he demanded.

They argued.

“He said, ‘If it's not on the right lip, you don't have to pay me,’” said Player, now 85 and then 21. “I said, ‘Now I’m convinced.’”

Player’s right line angle was dead solid perfect.

Highly paid tour caddies are great, so skilled. But a modern golf world full of high-tech research, video analysis and course familiarity from computer games is so different from the simple caddy shacks of yesteryear.

If the ability to read Augusta greens isn’t a lost art, it’s at least underrated.

Masters’ caddie tradition gets good run in “Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk,” a 2019 documentary narrated by Bill Murray (and recorded in Charleston). The film is inspired by Ward Clayton’s wonderfully definitive book, “Men on The Bag: The Caddies of Augusta National.”

Clayton, a former Augusta Chronicle sports editor, points out that “Pappy” Stokes was on the bag as a 17-year-old when Charleston’s Henry Picard won the 1938 Masters.

“Ironman” Avery was well known to patrons as Arnold Palmer’s Augusta caddie.

Elder, a veteran of six Masters starts, pointed out that his love of golf began with caddy duty on courses in Texas.

The same with Lee Trevino, winner of three majors.

Palmer and Sam Snead were among the many golf stars who once worked as caddies.

Ben Crenshaw, and Fuzzy

It wasn’t all glory and winner shares for Augusta caddies, a group which club co-founder Clifford Roberts deemed should be exclusively Black. Player showed up for the 1978 Masters and immediately heard a tale of woe.

Caddie Eddie McCoy, Player said, told of “a lot of children” and the desperate need for a new roof on his house.

“(McCoy) said, ‘Let’s dash for the cash this weekend,’” Player said.

Player came from seven shots back on Sunday to shoot a final-round 64 and edge defending champion Tom Watson, 54-hole leader Hubert Green and Rod Funseth by a single stroke.

“And when I holed that putt on the last hole — which is the most significant putt of my career, man — (McCoy) would have won the Olympic high jump without a question of a doubt,” Player said.

The local caddie policy came to a screeching halt in 1982. Tour pros led by Watson had been lobbying to use their own loopers for years, arguing among other things that caddie assignments favored players familiar with those on the bag.

Hord Hardin, the Augusta National chairman, caved in with an official press release: “Augusta National should never take the position which to the players or the golf public would appear to be unfair.”

Ben Crenshaw was one of the few Masters participants opting for local help post-1983. It paid off: Carl Jackson caddied as Crenshaw won green jackets in 1984 and 1995.

Fuzzy Zoeller won in his first Masters appearance, in 1979, while paired with Augusta caddie Jerry Beard.

“It was like a blind man with a seeing-eye dog,” Zoeller often said.

No Masters rookie has won since Fuzzy.

“Because they don’t use a local caddie,” former Sports Illustrated columnist Rick Reilly says in the “Loopers” documentary.

Alas, Augusta National caddies work the Masters these days only upon the occasional amateur participant request.

Nicklaus as he prepared to hit that ceremonial first shot Thursday spotted past Masters champs Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson in the crowd huddling around the first tee box.

“Let me know if you can see the golf ball,” Nicklaus, 81, told them. “Because if you can, it means I’ve gone beyond the bottom of the hill and that I’ve hit a really long one. Maybe 130 yards.”

Nice shot, Jack.

Just a quick spin in the Masters spotlight for Nicklaus, Player and Elder.

But for one bittersweet day, the legacy of Augusta caddies wasn’t forgotten.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff