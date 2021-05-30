Comparing sports at the highest levels is trickier than managing an iron shot in shifting winds that might come from the Atlantic Ocean or over salt marsh.

Some parochial enthusiasts think they’re so superior.

“Any game where a man 60 can beat a man 30,” late Brooklyn Dodgers manager Burt Shotten once said of golf, “ain’t no game.”

Exception: When a man 50 given 200-to-1 odds (at best) becomes the oldest major champion in one of the world’s oldest sports by beating a man 31 who has won three of the last four PGA Championships.

Then the magnificence is undeniable.

Drama.

Surprise.

International intrigue.

All with scenic seascape backdrops and on a venue Pete and Alice Dye made one of the most difficult on earth.

That’s why Phil Mickelson’s May 23 victory in the 103rd PGA Championship on Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course ranks as South Carolina’s top sports event ever.

Clemson’s football national championship wins in Miami, Tampa and San Jose, sure. And South Carolina’s baseball titles in Omaha, and women’s basketball crown in Dallas.

Coastal Carolina’s College World Series triumph was so amazing.

But try finding something more impactful on S.C. soil than the Phil fun.

Mickelson beating Brooks Koepka, under the circumstances, is bigger than any big football win at Clemson or South Carolina.

It’s comparable maybe to Hank Aaron and two Jacksonville Braves teammates breaking the South Atlantic League color barrier for S.C. baseball fans with an appearance in Columbia in 1953.

But bigger than anything that’s happened at Darlington or at the Family Circle Cup, or within John McKissick’s record-setting Summerville High School football career or the 1991 “War by the Shore” Ryder Cup at Kiawah.

Gamecocks title more likely

PGA Championship TV ratings were up significantly but you don’t need streaming analytics to prove the transcendent nature of an old guy kicking butt.

This could be a huge moment for golf, which has done a nice job reaching out to a younger audience but also needs middle-aged and older people to come back to the game for ideal growth.

“I’ve had to work a lot harder to be able to maintain focus throughout a round,” Mickelson said just after winning his sixth major. “That’s been the biggest challenge of late.”

People of all ages doing all sorts of sports and non-sports things can relate.

As for the physical part, this is Lefty, a former pudgy guy national radio show host Jim Rome (among others) has enjoyed calling “Hefty” at every opportunity. The 50-year-old Mickelson at 6-3 and 200 pounds has a different diet and muscular legs he loves to show off while wearing shorts on the driving range.

Still, what are the odds?

Really astronomical.

With Las Vegas perhaps the best place to compare sports feats, here are some of the teams currently with Mickelson-like, 200-to-1 odds to win the college football national championship this coming season: Kentucky, Wake Forest, Illinois, San Diego State.

South Carolina is 100-1, or twice as likely to win the national title as Mickelson was to win the PGA Championship.

Super Bowl odds for the upcoming NFL season have the Detroit Lions at 200-to-1 to win.

If Phil can do it, so can Wake Forest and the Lions, right?

Or consider that Mickelson lately has been better known for acerbic wit than four straight days of good golf (for instance taking a jab via youtube at Matt Kuchar while driving up Magnolia Lane at the 2019 Masters).

He showed up on Kiawah Island at No. 115 in the World Golf Rankings (and left at No. 32), and was No. 66 at the end of 2020.

Phil in the top 10?

There were prodigy projections when Mickelson at his childhood home in San Diego began getting his game together at 18 months old, messing around left-handed as a mirror image of his dad. It proved true when Mickelson tore it up at Arizona State, and early in his PGA Tour career and while winning those first five majors with Tiger Woods consistently lurking.

But if it was astonishing that Julius Boros won the 1968 PGA Championship in near 100-degree Texas heat at 48, or that Jack Nicklaus – “Yes sir!” – pulled it off at 46 with a masterful Masters in 1986, or that a 43-year-old Woods won one for the ages at Augusta in 2019, Mickelson is here to raise us one.

The star of relentless needling during his practice rounds full of side-bet action, probably now gets in or near the top 10 on most golf fan lists of greatest players.

Dabo Swinney as an interim head coach led Clemson to a 2008 win over South Carolina at Death Valley. It ushered in a Tiger football stretch that includes two national titles and six playoff appearances.

A Steve Spurrier-led South Carolina team upset No. 1 Alabama in Columbia in 2010.

The Gamecocks’ stunned Duke in the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Greenville on the way to the Final Four.

Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams won Family Circle Cups at Hilton Head or Daniel Island.

Johnny Mantz winning the first Southern 500 at Darlington in 1950 set the stage for Cale Yarborough, David Pearson, Dale Earnhardt and Jeff Gordon.

But for a sports event held in South Carolina, Mickelson’s PGA Championship story is the new leader in the clubhouse.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff