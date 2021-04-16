HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Bryson DeChambeau’s grip it and rip it act is great golf TV.

“No question,” Golf Channel’s Mark Rolfing said, “that DeChambeau creates a rooting interest. Both for and against.”

Physics, however, sometimes bites back against a golfer with a Physics degree from SMU and those who follow his slammin’ path.

“Hitting as far as you can,” Rolfing said, “doesn’t always pay the dividends that are worth the risk.”

DeChambeau’s jaw-dropping length off the tee has been the sport’s biggest unfolding story of the last year. But a snapshot of the PGA Tour at this week’s 53rd annual RBC Heritage shows distance doesn’t necessarily (or usually) mean glory.

A DeChambeau appearance in the tee box — last week at the Masters, in June at the RBC Heritage, anywhere — just sounds different. From club-head whoosh to contact.

Mostly, it’s the gasps from nearby onlookers trying to track golf balls as struck by a 6-1, 230-pound guy who gained 20 pounds and added 18 yards to his drives in 2020, a year in which he won the U.S. Open.

But there’s only one DeChambeau, well-rounded beyond raw power yet so frustrated after a 46th-place finish at the Masters last week that he abruptly withdrew from the RBC Heritage for a little more home tweaking.

You kids out there …

Or you grown-ups with coolers in the back of the golf cart …

Consider that winding up in the 14th fairway isn’t ideal when you’re playing a par 5 on the front nine.

DeChambeau-watching is fun.

The potential influence on current tour pros or younger golfers, maybe not so much.

No doubt, golf needs younger enthusiasts and DeChambeau mania is good for business.

But fundamentally this is like the baseball difference between bat speed and the ability to hit to all fields, or throwing hard and pitching artfully.

Exhibit A is the PGA Tour’s top 10 driving distance leaders and where they stand in the world golf rankings:

1. Bryson DeChambeau, 321.1 (6 world ranking)

2. Wyndham Clark, 319.4 (142)

3. Cameron Champ, 318.3 (77)

4. Rory McIlroy, 318.2 (13)

5. Will Gordon, 314.7 (195)

6. Matthew Wolff, 314.2 (25)

7. Dustin Johnson, 313.1 (1)

8. Luke List, 313.0 (168)

9. Joaquin Neiman, 312.9 (30)

10. Brandon Hagy, 312.2 (175)

‘A plotter’s golf course’

So you have DeChambeau, McIlroy and Johnson.

And List and Hagy, who struggled Thursday in Hilton Head at 74 and 76, respectively.

Clark, a 27-year-old former Oklahoma State and University of Oregon player from Denver is a great story. He wants to start a breast cancer foundation to honor his late mother, Lise Thevenent Clark, a former Miss New Mexico and Mary Kay cosmetics national sales director.

But Clark’s game currently seems miscast for Harbour Town Golf Links (he shot a 1-under 70 Thursday). It isn’t one of the 10 shortest courses on the PGA Tour, but it is one of the tightest.

Such viewing-angle intimacy is a big reason patrons love it so much (even at 20 percent capacity this week per COVID-19 restrictions).

“It’s very much kind of a plotter’s golf course, point A to point B,” defending RBC Heritage champion Webb Simpson said of Harbour Town, which played firm and fast Thursday. “You’ve got to really control your ball flight and shot shape, which are things I get excited about.”

Or, as two-time RBC Heritage winner Stewart Cink said after firing a 63, which was one shot behind leader Cameron Smith: “We’re all hitting the ball a lot farther than we used to but this course plays about the same.”

D.J. on distance

Johnson, the 2020 Masters winner from Columbia who played at Coastal Carolina, has considerably more length than Simpson or Cink. But adjustments, including a tilt to a fade-based approach, have led to playing well on various layouts.

Specifically about Harbour Town, Johnson said, “You just have to use every club in your bag. You’ve got to hit all different types of shots. You’ve got to shape it around here. It’s tree-lined. It’s kind of the style of golf course I grew up playing.”

And generally: “For me, driving distance really isn’t important anywhere; it’s hitting the fairways. I want to play from the fairway. I can hit it further than I do if I want to but I don't have control, so I’m trying to hit fairways.”

Fairways. Distance.

If it’s in that order for a two-time major winner, others should listen.

DeChambeau, by the way, has done well at Hilton Head: three top-10 finishes in five appearances.

The key for him, particularly at the Masters, is figuring out a way to putt well more consistently.

“There will be a time, I truly believe, he will,” said ESPN’s Andy North, a two-time U.S. Open champion. “And he might lap the field that week.”

But, for now, there is only one Bryson DeChambeau.

