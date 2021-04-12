AUGUSTA, Ga. — Will Zalatoris isn’t listed among the participants in the official Spectator Guide for the 85th Masters. It’s not a slight; the 24-year-old former Wake Forest golfer didn’t qualify for his first trip to Augusta National until the last minute.

But Zalatoris with his slight build — 6-2, perhaps the listed 165 pounds including all that light brown hair if its wet — is easily overlooked in a crowd of power hitters.

It looks like he should be fronting a boy band, not spending a first Masters emerging as one of the strongest members of the PGA Tour and threatening both Hideki Matsuyama and Japanese history.

Zalatoris flexed all week, carded a final-round 70 on Sunday and was the runner-up. Just one shot behind Japan’s first major champion.

On to the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, $1,242,000 richer.

“An absolute dream,” said Zalatoris who shot 70-68-71-70. “I’ve been dreaming about it for 20 years. I thought I did a really good job this week of just enjoying the moment but not letting it get to me.”

Just the opposite. He enjoyed looking up at Augusta National’s on-course scoreboards whenever possible.

“There’s no reason to feel intimidated now,” Zalatoris said going into the final round tied for second at four shots behind Matsuyama. “I’ve made it to here.”

How to explain?

The sweet ignorance of a self-described guy “stupid enough” to think he could win?

Not as much Masters noise with limited attendance dictated by COVID-19 precautions?

Familiarity with Southern-fried pressure?

A 17-year-old Zalatoris managed nerves at the 2014 Azalea Invitational despite the distraction during the tournament of an albino dolphin splashing about in Wappoo Creek aside the Country Club of Charleston (he finished nine shots back of South Carolina Gamecocks junior Will Murphy but went on to win the U.S. Junior Amateur that year).

In 2015, Zalatoris was Wake Forest’s top finisher at the Hootie Intercollegiate played at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw.

He was ACC Player of the Year in 2017.

By the time Zalatoris finished playing his first two Masters rounds with 63-year-old Bernhard Langer, the two-time Masters champion predicted Zalatoris will be a star.

Yes, it took until March 28 to qualify for the Masters via cracking the tour rankings’ top 50.

True, Zalatoris has a 28-inch waist.

Just last year he was forced to play Monday qualifiers to land spots in Korn Ferry Tour events.

He was ranked 1,514th in 2019.

No matter. Zalatoris for such a PGA Tour neophyte has cross-continent appeal.

Jordan Spieth, Tony Romo

He spent his first nine years in San Francisco before moving to suburban Dallas.

In the South, Zalatoris attended Wake Forest on the Arnold Palmer scholarship, joining an elite list including Curtis Strange, Lanny Wadkins and Webb Simpson.

At New York’s Winged Foot last September, he finished tied for sixth in the U.S. Open, his second major.

Zalatoris was inspired as an 8-year-old patron at the 2005 Masters won by Tiger Woods.

He gets regular sports advice from former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and amateur golfer Tony Romo, also a veteran of Charleston’s Azalea Invitational.

“Basically a big brother,” Zalatoris said.

Hanging around a leaderboard with Jordan Spieth?

Nothing new.

Though Spieth is three years older, they played in Texas junior tournaments together.

“We’d probably make a great Ryder Cup pairing,” Zalatoris said, “because I’m a really good ball-striker and he’s probably the best chipper and putter in the last 30 years.”

Someday soon, probably.

“I’m not surprised,” said Spieth, who finished tied with Xander Schauffele for third, of his friend’s Augusta success. “(But) in this wind and to make putts on these greens, it’s extremely impressive.”

A ‘normal’ Will

Catherine Zalatoris, Will’s mom, is a Dallas corporate real estate executive and former University of Oregon track and field athlete.

Mrs. Zalatoris was asked at the Augusta National driving range how her son was acting amid all the Masters attention.

“Normal,” she said with a big smile.

It all combined for deadpan confidence.

As late as very late Sunday afternoon, he blended well with the Augusta National scene, beyond the bright white golf cap and light pink shirt.

“I think the fact that I’m frustrated that I finished second in my third major says something,” Zalatoris said. “And the fact that I didn't let any moment really get to me was really exciting.”

Great masters.org tech allows fans to watch every single shot of the tournament. Go back and see if you can find one in which Zalatoris appears rattled.

It’s back to South Carolina this week for Zalatoris.

Sure, he’ll have to deal with RBC Heritage competitors with Palmetto State ties and more Harbour Town knowledge.

But there probably won’t be a distracting albino dolphin.

And since the last time Zalatoris played in South Carolina, he’s finished tied for sixth in a U.S. Open and runner-up at the Masters.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.