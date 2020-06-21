Sapakoff: DeChambeau's 240 pounds? Fun, if copycats avoid shortcuts

HILTON HEAD — The most interesting man in the golf world got his professional start in South Carolina, looks like he could beat up an NFL linebacker and thinks like a physics major, which he was at SMU.

Bryson DeChambeau entered the 2020 PGA Tour season best known as a “Mad Scientist” preaching cutting-edge tactics. That includes all irons the same length, 37½ inches. The right-handed DeChambeau can copy his autograph backward — with his left hand.

But the rebuilt 26-year-old bachelor on display this week at the RBC Heritage isn’t missing those “oohs” and “ahs” at a fanless tournament; DeChambeau gets enough of that from fellow tour pros, amazed at how thoroughly well he plays after adding 20 pounds of muscle during a 13-week coronavirus break.

Those on go with another 20 pounds packed on last winter.

It’s not just carefully engineered monster drives coming from 240 pounds on a 6-1 frame that has DeChambeau three shots back on a bunched leaderboard going into Sunday’s final round.

Finesse, too.

Raw power – DeChambeau has gone from 34th in average drive distance (302 yards) in 2019 to No. 1 (323) — allows creative use of 9-irons and wedges instead of 7-irons.

“That’s a huge change for me that’s allowed me to go and attack flags a lot more,” DeChambeau said, “be more aggressive, not really have to try and fit it into this little spot down on the fairway out here and really attack those flags.”

Before and after video analysis tells all: DeChambeau’s swing speed increase is such that he now strikes the ball at the same time he was at top of his backswing in 2016.

All while making sure his left elbow is pointed at the target; that limits excess movement of the left hand.

Webb Simpson, playing with DeChambeau on Friday and Saturday, took notice.

“The most impressive thing is he’s been able to take this body that he’s never played with before and still play just as good, if not better,” Simpson said.

This is precisely the kind of golfer pre-Socratic Greek philosophers had in mind when explaining their sound mind/sound body ideal.

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond looked at each other in astonishment last Sunday after a few of DeChambeau’s tee blasts on his way to a tie for third-place at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth.

“We’re like, holy (bleep), that was unbelievable,” McIlroy said.

But in any sport in which one player leaps ahead after a quick physical transformation, there are concerns. In this case, not about DeChambeau himself — the PGA Tour claims to a solid performance-enhancing drug testing policy — but high school and college-aged golfers looking for an edge.

‘I eat whatever, whenever’

Hey, kids.

Don’t try this at home.

You are not Bryson James Aldrich DeChambeau. You don’t have names for each of your clubs (“The King” for a 60-degree wedge in honor of Arnold Palmer). You don’t mix new-school strategy with an old-school Ben Hogan cap.

You are not one of only five people to win an NCAA title and a U.S. Amateur in the same year, as DeChambeau did as a mere 200-pounder back in 2015.

And Body by Bryson isn’t for every golf multi-millionaire.

“I play better,” McIlroy said this week, “when I’m lighter.”

Rickie Fowler said he typically does home workouts with a 50-pound vest.

“I would not want to carry that around,” he said. “Just the sheer fact of having to walk, just walking a golf course with that extra weight.”

There is no doubt, however, that DeChambeau is playing well in pursuit of his sixth PGA Tour victory since turning pro at the 2016 RBC Heritage.

Plus, he gets to eat a lot.

“It’s a two-to-one carb-to-protein ratio,” DeChambeau said. “I literally just have at it. I eat whatever I want, whenever. Obviously, I'm trying to control the intake of sugars, but carbs are fine because I'm obviously sweating like crazy out here.”

Strangely, while DeChambeau went 5-under on Harbour Town’s three par-5s over the first two rounds, he shot merely bogey-birdie-par while shooting a 70 on Saturday.

Gary Player, Tiger Woods

Fitness has been a thing on the PGA Tour before. Gary Player was way out front in the 1960s. Greg Norman and Nick Faldo followed, and most famously Tiger Woods.

But a fringe thing.

“My dad literally pulled me out of organized basketball because they were lifting weights,” said Davis Love III, a 56-year-old North Carolinian formerly one of the longest hitters on tour. “There’s a lot of reasons I wish he was around, but I would love to see him see this happen.”

What former tour pro Davis Love Jr. would have seen is a big guy from Clovis, Calif., notching a 191-mph ball speed twice last week in Fort Worth.

Only two players have ever topped that, Bubba Watson (192.0) in 2012 and Cameron Champ (198.9) in 2019.

“It’s pretty simple playing with Bryson,” Love said. “If he hits 6, I hit 8.”

But if DeChambeau slams a drive from Harbour Town to Daufuskie Island, you’re better off taking a ferry to find the golf ball than taking shortcuts to get record-setting power.

