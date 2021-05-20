Golf patron joy doesn’t get significantly sweeter than a spot ‘neath the sprawling, wind-sculpted oak tucked behind the ninth green at the Ocean Course as the world’s best players pass by.

There’s a commanding view as players come up over the rise midway through the 514-yard par-4. The Atlantic Ocean is visible on the right, a huge electronic scoreboard on the left.

Cool shade, cold beverage, nearby bathrooms.

The only thing better than a perfect vantage point for a major tournament a short drive from your driveway is four days full of enduring drama, some of it including great golf.

How the ideal 103rd PGA Championship plays out May 20-23:

Thursday, May 20

Promotion suggestion: Pete Dye Bobblehead Day, honoring the late, great Ocean Course designer and crazy wind-dictated playing conditions that bounce around like a toy.

And what a crowd!

Surely, more happy folks than anticipated when the PGA of America announced in February that attendance would be capped at 10,000 per day. Though they never announce official numbers, a tournament official said capacity would be approximately 50 percent of daily attendance at the 2012 PGA Championship.

But it looks like more, thanks to the relatively reasonably-priced secondary market tickets available on the PGA Championship’s official website on May 19 ($247.50 for instance, for Friday’s round).

Crowd favorite Jordan Spieth, seeking a career grand slam, bolts out to a first-round lead.

Bryson DeChambeau, seeking to drive a golf ball from the Ocean Course to Myrtle Beach, is right behind.

Along with 2017 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, 2018 and 2019 winner Brooks Koepka and defending champion Collin Morikawa.

A local angler’s crab net gets tangled up in John Daly’s beard as the 1991 PGA Championship winner, 55, is searching for an errant shot along a canal at No. 13.

Friday, May 21

Promotion suggestion: Bryson DeChambeau Used Golf Ball Day.

Yes, the first 1,000 patrons receive a free smashed, dented, cracked or demolished DeChambeau range ball recently struck by the SMU Physics major who leads the PGA Tour in average driving distance (322.0 yards).

DeChambeau, an avowed tech geek, loves that the PGA Championship is the first tour event to allow caddies and players to use distance-measuring devices.

See the Ocean Course laugh.

DeChambeau during a Wednesday practice round thought he hit “a perfect shot” with a 53-degree wedge. His rangefinder insisted it was the precise distance.

“And then we looked up and it landed five yards past the flag and went over the green just because of wind and something we couldn’t feel or control,” DeChaumbeau said. “It just gusted right at that moment. A lot of it is going to be dependent on luck this week.”

Lowcountry real estate prices soar as agents field inquiries from people around the globe looking to move almost anywhere between Okatie and Little River. Which isn’t surprising as the PGA Championship, way more than any other major, is tied to boosting property value.

Here comes 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, shooting the low round of the day to nudge past DeChambeau, Spieth and 2012 PGA Championship record-breaker Rory McIlroy for the 36-hole lead.

ESPN adds tinted lenses to deal with Daly’s neon flowery pants.

Saturday, May 22

Promotion suggestion: T-shirts shot into crowd from a Coast Guard cruiser anchored off the 18th hole.

Two fans from Augusta complain about the high food prices: $16 for a Michelob Ultra (but only $14 for Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer) and $14 for pulled pork nachos (but only $5 for coffee).

But they agree it’s worth it after watching Bubba Watson wrap a second shot out off a sand dune and around an egret for a double-eagle on the par-5 16th hole.

An immense gator opts for a nap during a fairway trip across the second hole, another par-5. CBS ratings spike as players wonder whether to aim over the toothy reptile or play up.

Of course, so much comes down to the famed and picturesque No. 17 hole, a 223-yard par-3.

Just as Morikawa predicted after a Wednesday practice round.

“It’s going to be a huge hole because no matter where you put the tees you still might be hitting 7-iron, 6-iron,” he said, “and there’s nowhere to bail.”

It’s a four-way tie atop the leaderboard: Spieth, McIlroy, Morikawa and, making a back-nine birdie run, South Carolina’s own two-time major winner Dustin Johnson and his star caddie, former Charleston Southern basketball player Austin Johnson.

Sunday, May 23

Promotion suggestion: Tiger Woods Appreciation Day, with all fans asked to wear red as a tribute to the greatest player of the 21st century.

It gets ugly early as CBS analysts Verne Lundquist, the former voice of SEC football, and Dottie Pepper, the former Furman and LPGA star, get into an on-air argument over College Football Playoff expansion.

Jim Nantz, grandson of former College of Charleston basketball standout Jimmie Nantz, intervenes with a 2022 Final Four forecast.

Meanwhile, the gift shop is almost sold out of cute PGA Championship teddy bears ($20) and tiny ballcaps for the cute teddy bears ($16 and no combo discount).

The on-course drama is focused on a pair of final-round pairings, Spieth and McIlroy plus late chargers Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm.

It comes down to Spieth and McIlroy tied after 72 holes, and still tied after a three-hole aggregate tiebreaker.

Spieth wins an epic PGA Championship in sudden death to round out his career grand slam.

The weather is great all week.

The gator finally leaves the No. 2 fairway.

There aren’t any major traffic problems.

The PGA of America vows to return.

