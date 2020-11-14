AUGUSTA — College GameDay has never opened with such on-site drama.

Tiger Woods was finishing up his delayed Masters second round as ESPN’s signature football show went live Saturday morning from the same sacred grounds of the Augusta National Golf Club.

Bryson DeChambeau, literally and figuratively the biggest 2020 story of the PGA Tour, was on the 18th hole feeling “a little weird.” He barely made the cut.

It was a combination of traditions unlike any other: Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack with College GameDay’s breathtaking Ike’s Pond backdrop.

Surreal scene.

Great idea.

You’ll never see a World Series preview show at Wimbledon, but college football and Masters golf went together like Arnold Palmer’s iced tea and lemonade, a tribute to making the most out of a terrible coronavirus situation.

The split theme included mention of how No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson’s excellent Masters is coinciding with alma mater Coastal Carolina’s football rankings vault (setting the stage for the Columbia native to pull away for a 4-shot lead going into Sunday).

For a Masters forced from April to November, GameDay was a boost. Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley called it “a unique opportunity to expose our sport to an audience that may be seeing the Masters for the very first time.”

For a college football season beset with COVID challenges including game cancellations and postponements it was, Herbstreit said, “the one silver lining of 2020.”

And those Masters helmets.

Surely, Augusta National and ESPN would net big bucks in a charity auction of the two white helmets emblazoned with Masters logos that adorned the GameDay set.

Ike’s Pond, Ike’s football

Dabo Swinney said a GameDay at the Masters would be “super cool.” The Clemson head coach was right.

There weren’t any zany college students, funny signs, cheerleaders or a band.

That’s the new normal. GameDay has been mostly noiseless since kicking off in Winston-Salem for Clemson’s win at Wake Forest on Sept. 12.

The concept originated with ESPN staffers in April almost as soon as Masters management started considering November as a 2020 salvage option.

College GameDay had been held in Times Square and on an aircraft carrier. Why not Augusta?

Ridley loved it.

GameDay, he said while hanging out with the crew Saturday, adds “exponentially” to Masters excitement. Ridley, a Florida graduate who in a State of the Masters address Wednesday mentioned the Gators’ win last week over Georgia, also said he was “outnumbered by Bulldogs” and might need a security detail.

“The great reverence for tradition here is a common thread for college football,” Davis said as GameDay came on the air.

A taped welcome from Woods followed.

The set location on Augusta’s Par 3 Course has connections to football, too.

Ike’s Pond is named for longtime Augusta member Dwight Eisenhower. Ike wanted a fishing pond and asked Augusta co-founder Clifford Roberts to dam up a spring.

Before he was a World War II general and the 34th U.S. president, Eisenhower, the New York Times reported while covering Army in 1912, was “one of the most promising backs in Eastern football.”

Eisenhower played against Jim Thorpe’s Carlisle Indians and coached football in five Army camps, including Fort Benning, Ga.

The show included a tribute to Verne Lundquist. He was on hand for his 36th year of CBS Masters coverage and the longtime voice of the SEC’s CBS game of the week.

College coaches weighed in on their favorite Masters moments. Swinney’s was Jack Nicklaus’ 1986 victory that came with Lundquist’s most famous call: “Yes, sir!”

“That dude still had some swag to him at 46,” Swinney said of Nicklaus. “I mean, c’mon.”

No one picks D.J.

Nicklaus was GameDay’s Celebrity Guest Picker; he picked from home after serving with Gary Player as the Masters’ Honorary Starter on Thursday.

Asked for his Masters pick, Nicklaus said, “It's too early to call; I don’t think all the mail-in scores are in yet.” But he picked Justin Thomas (Nicklaus on Thursday was asked by USA Today's Christine Brennan about his avid support for President Donald Trump but declined to talk politics).

The GameDay crew also made Masters picks:

Howard picked Thomas.

Herbstreit said Jon Rahm.

Lee Corso, from his Florida backyard decorated with posters of Nicklaus and Woods, went with Woods.

On TV and in-person, it was easy to feel the excitement from the GameDay guys.

Davis, a 54-year-old Alabama grad, made his first trip to Augusta in 1992 while covering the Masters for a Columbus, Ga., TV station. His second visit was with ESPN’s Jay Bilas and Mark May as guests of Lou Holtz, the former Notre Dame and South Carolina head coach who is an Augusta National member.

Herbstreit, 51 and a former Ohio State quarterback, said he’d never received as many texts as just after the GameDay-to-Augusta announcement.

Still, college football experts are not necessarily golf experts.

Note that no one on College GameDay picked the Coastal Carolina guy to win the Masters.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.