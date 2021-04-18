HILTON HEAD ISLAND — Kyle Stanley remembers cramming in college for the toughest tests, NCAA championship tournaments at which he twice finished as national runner-up.

Clemson has lights at its campus practice facility. Stanley, 33, stayed late.

Often until midnight, or later.

“Coach Penley would be down there with me,” Stanley said. “Sometimes until like 1:30 in the morning.”

Stanley was one of five — count ‘em, five — of Larry Penley’s former Clemson players in the RBC Heritage this week at Harbour Town Golf Links:

• Lucas Glover won the 2009 U.S. Open.

• Kiawah Island resident Ben Martin was runner-up at the 2009 U.S. Amateur and owns a PGA Tour victory.

• Doc Redman has two top-five finishes this year.

• Stanley has two PGA Tour wins.

• Bryson Nimmer grew up just off the island in Bluffton. The 24-year-old received a sponsor’s exemption into his fourth PGA Tour event.

All the orange Tiger paw logos on golf bags in Hilton Head are a tribute to Penley, who in January said he will retire after this season, his 38th as Clemson head coach.

The stint includes an ACC-record 82 tournament victories, the 2003 national championship, a shiny academics record, nine ACC titles and seven former Clemson players combining for 17 PGA Tour wins.

“The tour players he’s produced, the great people he’s produced and just the program he’s run are a testament to what kind of person he is,” Glover said of Penley, a 62-year-old former Clemson golfer from Dallas, N.C.

The career began before Jack Nicklaus won his last Masters, before Tiger Woods entered third grade. It came to include GPS calibrations and hybrid rescue clubs.

What have you done for me lately?

Clemson is ranked No. 4 nationally and goes into the ACC Championship (April 22-26 in Atlanta) with three victories in its last four tournaments.

“Just incredible, 82 wins,” Stanley said.

Penley’s legacy is more about people than numbers, and more about golf than Clemson.

“Larry is a golf coach but not just a golf coach,” said RBC tournament director Steve Wilmot, in his 35th year with the event. “He’s a class act and a true gentleman. What he’s done for the Clemson program and what he’s done for golf in South Carolina is tremendous.”

Nimmer family bookends

Thirty-eight years of coaching eventually gets multi-generational.

Current Clemson senior Colby Patton of Fountain Inn is the son of former Clemson All-American Chris Patton, the 1989 U.S. Amateur champion (Colby caddied for his dad at the 2018 U.S. Senior Open in Colorado).

The Nimmer family goes back beyond the Pattons with Penley. Tony Nimmer, Bryson’s father, was an All-ACC golfer at Clemson. Penley was one of his Tiger teammates, and there wasn’t much doubt where Bryson would play golf after graduating from Hilton Head Christian.

“Larry was amazing for Bryson,” said Patsy Nimmer, Bryson’s mother. “I just felt like I was releasing him to a member of the family. Larry always had a way of getting boys who were all such good boys. We had so many families we grew to love and that’s because of his recruiting.”

Glover grew up in Greenville. His grandfather Dick Hendley played football and baseball at Clemson and is in the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.

Martin is from Greenwood and Redman from Raleigh.

But the Penley recruiting net reached across the continent to Gig Harbor, Wash., near Seattle, to snag Stanley.

“I could see he was doing something right at Clemson,” Stanley said. “Knowing I was from so far away, he took good care of me. A terrific human being.”

Just since 2002, former Clemson players have 13 PGA Tour wins: Jonathan Byrd (5), Glover (3), D.J. Trahan (2), Stanley (2) and Martin (1).

Glover recalls the voicemail he received from Penley after defeating Phil Mickelson, David Duval and Ricky Barnes by two strokes to win the 2009 U.S. Open and $1,350,000 at the Bethpage State Park Black Course outside New York City.

“A big congratulations with that hearty belly laugh,” Glover said.

Penley, Glover said, always emphasized that good golf didn’t have to be perfect golf.

“It’s a lesson I still try to fall back on out here when we’re all trying to be so perfect,” Glover said.

Penley the ‘great player’

Much of Penley’s tutelage skills come from his success as a player, and some of that glory came after he was hired as Clemson head coach in 1983. Penley was All-ACC at Clemson while playing for head coach Bobby Robinson, who later became the school’s athletic director. Over a four-year stretch from 1986-89, Penley won the South Carolina Amateur twice and finished runner-up twice.

He was only 44 when inducted into the Golf Coaches Hall of Fame in 2004. He made the South Carolina Golf Hall of Fame in 2009.

Teachers learn, too.

“Larry was a great player and he knows how to tell somebody ‘I’ve done that before and this is how you need to react to that,’” Tony Nimmer said. “And he knows how to come down on you if has to. But he didn’t know how to do that tough love early on as a coach. He figured it out.”

Local guy Bryson Nimmer didn’t make the cut in his initial RBC Heritage despite having played an estimated 50 rounds at Harbour Town and worked the tournament as a kid.

That’s OK, the 2019 ACC Player of the Year who set 27 Clemson records will get more opportunities.

Nimmer has the stuff to win on the PGA Tour — if he remembers, as Larry Penley’s seven PGA Tour winners know, that you don’t have to play perfect golf to play good golf representing a great coach.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff