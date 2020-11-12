AUGUSTA, Ga. — Dustin Johnson was asked after an Augusta National practice round Tuesday to name his favorite thing about the Masters.

“The sandwiches,” he said.

Which one?

“All of them.”

Not surprising, considering the confluence of Johnson’s simple nature, famed pimento cheese and almost as famed egg salad.

Which prompts a theory: This is a D.J. kind of year at the coronavirus-delayed Masters, which begins Thursday morning with only a few patrons and fewer azaleas.

Not only is Johnson ranked No. 1, the 36-year-old Columbia native and former Coastal Carolina golfer is more suited for a quiet round of intense competition than most others on the PGA tour.

It’s a perfect November setting for Johnson’s first green jacket.

Johnson is friendly enough. Very loyal within his circle. Generous in charity projects, including the Dustin Johnson Foundation and the Grand Strand’s Dustin Johnson Golf School.

He’s also guarded and extra-careful around strangers.

Why? A few reasons. Johnson had an up-and-down path until finding focus in college and trust in Coastal Carolina head coach Allen Terrell. He shares life with a celebrity who has 822,000-plus Instagram followers.

Paulina Gretzky and Johnson also are the parents of two boys, and her father is hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

The “About” part of Johnson’s website has nothing about his personal life.

Just the kind of No. 1-ranked golfer it takes to win this Masters.

One shot back of Tiger

Johnson after a few practice rounds this week said it feels like a typical Masters, other than not having patrons.

“We definitely miss them. Or I definitely miss them,” Johnson said. “And hopefully they will be back in April.”

Back in June, Johnson noted the lack of crowds early in the PGA Tour’s “Return to Golf.” He said he fielded only one autograph request over the first two tournaments (and that was from an official scorer).

“Hey, one a week,” Johnson said. “I’ll be fine with that.”

Not many intrusions at Augusta, either.

It’s all lining up for Johnson and his caddie, younger brother Austin Johnson, a former Charleston Southern basketball player.

Johnson is playing exceptionally well, having won three tournaments this year (23 total). He bagged $15 million in September for winning the FedEx Cup.

“I feel like I'm playing really, really well,” Johnson said. “It’s probably the best I’ve played in my career, but it’s more consistent.”

He should benefit from the sting of two recent Masters:

• 2017. Johnson had to withdraw with a back injury after a fall at his Augusta rental home. It was a tough swallow for someone that grew up not far across the Savannah River thinking about the Masters before attempting any long putt.

Johnson was ranked No. 1 at the time. He was a popular pick to contend, at least.

“Yeah,” Johnson acknowledged, “the game was in really good form. But I think it’s really similar to what it was then.”

• 2019. Finished tied for second and one shot back as Tiger Woods, at 43, rallied for an improbable fifth Masters victory.

“Last year, I played great over the weekend,” Johnson said. “On Sunday, too, I felt like I played really good golf. You know, just didn't get enough putts to go in the hole.”

Bouncing back from COVID

Though Johnson tested positive for COVID and missed two October tournaments, he returned to finish tied for second last week at the Houston Open.

A Masters practice round Tuesday might serve as another good sign; Johnson and Rory McIlroy teamed up to beat notoriously ferocious competitor Phil Mickelson and rising star Xander Schauffele in a back nine battle for cash.

After which Johnson met with the media.

Someone asked Johnson if, given his long drives and general prowess, wouldn’t par at Augusta National be more like 68 than 72?

“I don't know,” Johnson said. “Never thought about it.”

“Asking you to think about it now,” the reporter said.

Johnson, with a smile: “The par is 72 when you add up the numbers on the holes.”

Let’s just see on Sunday if the man of few words is the man of the fewest shots in this unusual Masters week full of great opportunity.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff