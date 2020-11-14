AUGUSTA — It got as silent as an empty church in Amen Corner late Friday morning during the second round of the Masters.

Almost no one else around during a lull between one elite group (Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Matthew Fitzpatrick) stopping by golf’s most famous gauntlet with another (Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay) right behind.

Another thing never uttered before at the Augusta National Golf Club:

“Please, sir, try not to step on those oak leaves. You might disturb Bernhard’s second shot.”

What’s it like to walk around Augusta during a Masters rescheduled because of the coronavirus and played without patrons?

With no ropes?

Imagine the full Broadway cast of “The Lion King” showing up on your street for a surprise matinee performance.

With a backstage pass and snacks.

This might be the greatest, oddest, coolest on-site observation opportunity in the history of major “spectator” sports. And, ultimately, the saddest.

Reporter: “OK, so I’ve got a pimento cheese sandwich, chips and iced tea. How much is that?”

Beaming woman at the concession stand near the 18th tee box: “Normally, $5. But we’re not charging anyone this year.”

The only people on the 7,475-yard course are club members, a few of their guests, one guest per player, the ground crew, scattered media and TV personnel from ESPN and CBS.

That means no traffic trouble on typically clogged Washington Road.

There’s no place for Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and other celebrity Augusta National members to hide (from things like questions about Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence) while watching Tiger Woods.

A sports enthusiast’s dream Friday came with perfectly sunny, 70-degree weather.

Bubba and Grantland

The course looks different.

Justin Rose by any other name is still an annual threat. But when McIlroy mis-crushed a tee shot deep left into the azaleas on the 13th hole, they weren’t in April bloom.

Orange maple leaves are as rare at a Masters in April as Greg Norman at the Champions dinner.

Some tree things don’t change: it’s still mostly about Loblolly pines on the grounds of what was once Fruitland Nurseries. A walk amid them Friday was as peaceful as an offseason, weekday morning hike in a state park.

Well, except that you hear Bubba Watson say “fricken” after a disliked shot from farther away than in past years.

It’s all a bit nerve-wracking, this no ropes freedom. Wander across a dark green “dashed line” painted over the perfect grass and you’re officially in the way.

A typical Masters is full of other people in the way.

Each April day starts after a small army of patrons walks quickly — no running allowed at Augusta — to stake out prime spots for their official green fold-out chairs.

No chairs allowed this year.

Keep it moving people.

Or person.

But journalists were advised to avoid moving about while players were hitting and told to remain aware of TV camera angles.

Because you sure don’t want this:

Jim Nantz: “Oh, Dottie, I see Xander Schauffele is mad about some kind of distraction. Is he pointing to that man in the light blue shirt and what looks like … A really worn-out Charleston RiverDogs ballcap?”

Dottie Pepper: “Has to be, Jim. No one else out here.”

It’s hard not to think of all the great golf writers who never had a Masters experience like this. Dan Jenkins, Furman Bisher, Ron Green Sr. and Grantland Rice, plus South Carolina’s Ken Burger, Tommy Braswell, Bob Gillespie and Dan Foster.

At least they were able to consistently tell what was going on while on the course during play. The large scoreboards are operational but, this week, there are no “thru signs” with scores accompanying player groupings.

Players have talked this week about how they miss picking out a patron in the crowd as a target. Patrons use other patrons, too; those crowds buzzing with updates are gone.

Hope for April

There is no tennis court or pool at this club. Augusta National exists, 52 weeks a year, almost solely to run the Masters one of those weeks.

Which partly explains why it’s annually the most splendid sports presentation on earth. That includes this November event and its vastly different sight lines.

The normal approach for getting a glimpse of a popular player making a charge: try for an angle in the tight space between the veteran badge holders from Aiken and the four business partners from New York who bought badges online, rented a house in North Augusta and are smoking big cigars while enjoying beer.

Second round, 2020: Exchange a polite, socially-distanced nod with a star player’s significant other and take in the unobstructed 180-degree view of golf action.

Thanks, Augusta National, for staging a 2020 Masters. Great for TV, as usual.

Here’s hoping the 2021 version comes with patrons who have been coming to Amen Corner for decades, badge holders who were part of Arnie’s Army, younger folks Tiger Woods brought to golf and today’s kids fascinated by Bryson DeChambeau’s scientific ball-striking.

Here’s praying for lots of annoying cigar smoke and bumper-to-bumper traffic on Washington Road in April.

And no need for the most sought-after souvenir of the week, the official green Masters logo facemask.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.