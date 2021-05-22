Rory McIlroy at the Ocean Course was asked what’s changed for him between the 2012 PGA Championship he won on Kiawah Island and the 2021 bundle of drama blowing from the northeast into a May 22 third round.

“Everything has changed, really,” McIlroy said.

He was 23 that glorious South Carolina Sunday in 2012, and dating tennis star Caroline Wozniacki.

McIlroy is back at 32, married to former PGA of America staffer Erica Stoll. Their daughter Poppy was born in September.

Big PGA Tour changes since 2012, too. McIlroy is one of only five players in the World Golf Rankings top 30 that played in the 2012 PGA Championship. It’s a snapshot of a golf youth movement making the NFL, Major League Baseball and NBA look stodgy.

True, Phil Mickelson.

A man a half-century old, born the year of the Beatles’ breakup – and the NFL-AFL merger and during the Vietnam War – is at the 103rd PGA Championship threatening to become the oldest human in world history to win a major.

But of those top 30 golfers, 21 are 30 or under.

Three others are 31, including Brooks Koepka (four major wins).

Jordan Spieth has happened since 2012: three majors at 27.

Justin Thomas at 24 won the 2017 PGA Championship. Collin Morikawa, 24, is the defending PGA Championship champ.

Bulked up Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner and driving distance leader, is 27.

None of those guys were near the Ocean Course when McIlroy celebrated.

NFL QBs, MLB WAR vs. PGA

It can get misleading out here amid the salty air and lime shrimp tacos.

The great Mickelson is teasing.

Padraiq Harrington, the 49-year-old captain of Europe’s 2021 Ryder Cup team, is in contention at even par.

John Daly, still a crowd favorite at 55, continues to show up at PGA Championships in clown pants.

But to say it’s a young man’s game is to say it gets breezy at Kiawah.

Also within the top 30, Jon Rahm (26) has six top 10 finishes in majors.

Xander Schauffele (27), Matthew Fitzpatrick (26), Tyrell Hatton (29), Tony Finau (31) and Viktor Hovland (23) seem on the verge of major titles.

Instead of bombarding you with more data highlighting this unusual age-altering stretch within golf history, let’s look at how the rugged, rough-and-tumble, physically taxing NFL, MLB and NBA compare.

The top 30 NFL passing yards leaders in 2012 include active quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton, Joe Flacco, Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ben Roethlisberger, Russell Wilson and Chad Henne.

While the 2012 PGA Championship field barely resembles the current World Golf Rankings, seven of MLB’s top Wins Above Replacement players in 2012 are still in baseball: Mike Trout, Robinson Cano, Justin Verlander, Buster Posey, Yadier Molina, Miguel Cabrera and Andrew McCutcheon.

LeBron, Carmelo, Viktor

Schauffele and Hovland had their ups and downs playing together over the first two rounds. Schauffele said he borrows his calm demeanor from Rickie Fowler.

“I'm not really one to throw up my arm fist-pumping,” he said. “Haven’t gotten too excited yet on the golf course to do that. I hope that’ll come someday, but for the most part it's just golf, and it’s just a choice just to move on after a bad shot.”

Fowler played at Oklahoma State, and so did Hovland, a Norwegian who chooses to keep residing in Stillwater, Okla., “just for the convenience” instead of moving to a popular tour-player haven such as Jupiter, Fla., or Las Vegas.

Living in Oklahoma, where, as the show tune says, “the wind comes sweepin' down the plain,” pays dividends at the Ocean Course.

“It blows like this every single day,” Hovland said.

NBA players can’t believe the PGA turnover.

Seven of the league’s top 13 scorers from 2012 are still active: Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Paul.

Meanwhile, young first-time winners on the PGA Tour are as common as Mickelson wisecracks.

Which is something you didn’t necessarily see coming as McIlroy walked off the Ocean Course with the Wannamaker Trophy in 2012.

So much has changed on the fluid PGA Tour, and in Rory’s life.

“I’m standing up here probably more confident in myself, happier with where I am in my life,” he said. “And, yeah, just sort of enjoying everything, enjoying life, enjoying everything a bit more.”

More young golfers on the rise: Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, 29, just won the Masters, edging 24-year-old former Wake Forest golfer Will Zalatoris by one stroke.

No. 16-ranked Daniel Berger, 28, is the son of former Clemson and WTA tennis player Jay Berger.

East Carolina’s Harold Varner III, 30, at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head in April had his best PGA Tour finish, a tie for second place.

Canadian Corey Connors, 29, was the first-round leader at the Ocean Course. He has finished 10th and 8th in the last two Masters.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is a breakthrough candidate. The 27-year-old South African shot 71-70 over the first two PGA Championship rounds.

None of these youngsters will match the eight-shot victory McIlroy crafted at Kiawah in 2012, the second of his four major wins.

At this rate, it will be hard enough to catch Phil.

But the kids who have shaken up golf between majors held in South Carolina are more than alright.

