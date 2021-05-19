Golf history has a way of repeating itself, which means the PGA Championship likely will return to the Ocean Course for a third time some magnificent May week in the 2030s.

And not for the last time.

But whatever happens May 20-23 at the 103rd PGA Championship on Kiawah Island, or how well Tiger Woods’ son plays at the Ocean Course in 2035, Charleston has had a rich golf history longer than anywhere in the country.

Highlights:

'First in Golf'

Those “First in Golf” South Carolina license plates speak truth. A shipment of 432 golf balls and 96 clubs arrived from Scotland's port of Leith at the office of Charleston merchant David Deas in 1743. Gantt Folline, a Mount Pleasant commercial real estate appraiser related to Deas, found the official record of the transaction at the National Archives of Scotland after two years of searching.

It was the first arrival of golf equipment in what is now the United States, per research by historians Dr. George C. Rogers Jr. and Charles Price for a 1980 book, "The Carolina Lowcountry - Birthplace of American Golf, 1786."

1786 at Harleston Green

The first American golf club was founded at Harleston Green on the Charleston peninsula, probably in 1786. Rogers and others have found newspaper references in 1788 and 1791 mentioning anniversary meetings, including one at the Williams Coffee House calling for attendance by members of the South Carolina Golf Club to discuss business over dinner.

1925, Picard moves South

Henry “Pick” Picard, an athletic 18-year-old from Plymouth, Mass., was hired as an assistant at the Country Club of Charleston. Picard was named head pro in 1930 and held the job until 1934.

Hagen in 1933

Walter Hagen, one of America’s first golf stars, beat Picard to win the inaugural Charleston Open, a PGA Tour event that ran through 1937 at the Country Club of Charleston.

The 1938 Masters

Picard wins the fifth Masters at Augusta National, and $1,500.

1939, Picard again

Picard wins the PGA Championship (and $1,100), defeating Byron Nelson in match play at Pomonok Country Club in Queens, N.Y. Picard, a great teacher famed for making key adjustments to the swings of Ben Hogan and Sam Snead, won 26 PGA events. He died in Charleston at 90 in 1997.

Azalea blooms in 1946

The first Azalea Invitational was held at the Country Club of Charleston. The famed amateur tournament counts former Clemson All-American D.J. Trahan, Ken Green, George Burns and Billy Joe Patton as winners. Participants have included former NFL quarterback Tony Romo and 2021 Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris.

Champions get a trophy honoring the late Frank Ford, who won the first Azalea and three more. Frank Ford III won six Azalea titles.

1973 Rice Planters

The first Rice Planters Amateur Tournament at Snee Farm Country Club in Mount Pleasant included mostly local golfers. The event grew to host some of the top rising stars in the sport: Andy Bean, Tom Lehman, Davis Love III, Mark O'Meara, Stewart Cink, Scott Verplank, Hal Sutton and Scott Hoch.

1990 Beth Daniel’s prime

She grew up learning at the Country Club of Charleston from the best, Picard and Frank Ford Sr.

Daniel, after playing at Furman, won 33 LPGA Tour events from 1979-2003 highlighted by the 1990 Women’s PGA Championship at Bethesda Country Club in Maryland. She was a two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur winner and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000.

1991 Ryder Cup

“The War by the Shore” — the first U.S. victory over Europe since 1983 — wasn’t bagged until Germany's Bernhard Langer missed a six-foot putt on the final hole.

A Kiawah Island crowd broke into chants of “USA! USA!”

Ocean Course designer Pete Dye had to scramble after Hurricane Hugo passed slightly north of Kiawah in 1989. The Category 4 storm led to 27 deaths in South Carolina and was the costliest hurricane in U.S. history at the time.

1995 MAM Pro-Am

The first Monday After The Masters Celebrity Pro-Am hosted by Hootie and the Blowfish band members, including Charleston native Darius Rucker. The fun began in Columbia, moved to Kiawah Island in 2001 for two years and has been in Myrtle Beach since 2003.

The MAM celebrity list has included Tiger Woods, John Elway, Brett Favre, Kyle Petty, Alice Cooper, Ric Flair and many PGA tour players.

"My caddie is bringing my medicine," comic actor Bill Murray said during the 2001 event at the Ocean Course.

The first group that year included Rucker, Dan Marino and John Daly.

2005 Hootie debut

The first Hootie at Bulls Bay, annual fun starring spectacular scenery in Awendaw and Hootie and the Blowfish band members. It’s one of the most popular tournaments in the country for college golf teams.

2007 Annika Fest

The first LPGA tour event in the Lowcountry, The Ginn Tribute Hosted by Annika, was short-lived, lasting only two years. But the RiverTowne Country Club event had a mega-purse: $2.6 million.

2007, Senior PGA version

The Senior PGA Championship dates to a 1937 event at Augusta National. Denis Watson won the 2007 event at the Ocean Course with a final-round 68 to edge Eduardo Romero and Nick Price and win $360,000.

2012 PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy at 23 won the first PGA major played on South Carolina soil, and in style: an 8-shot victory, a tournament record.

2019 Bill Murray

Jason Baffa did a fine job directing “Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk.” Murray’s narration, recorded in Charleston, makes the 80-minute documentary extra-pleasing.

2019 U.S. Women’s Open

Jeongeun Lee6, 23, won the first $1 million first prize in the 74-year history of the U.S. Women’s Open.

Beth Daniel and Darius Rucker served as the best tournament co-chairs a major golf tournament in Charleston could have.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff