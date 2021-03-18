There were no ticket-buying fans at Harbour Town Golf Links last June when Webb Simpson won an RBC Heritage golf tournament the COVID-19 outbreak moved from its traditional April spot on the PGA Tour schedule.

But there were spectators watching near the 18th green.

From condos on one side, boats on the other.

Simpson finished 22 under par, an RBC Heritage record, and beat Abraham Ancer by one shot.

“I’ve always wanted that (plaid) jacket,” Simpson said March 18 during a Zoom news conference, “and I’ve got it now.”

The 53rd RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing has its post-Masters week April dates back for 2021, April 15-18. Plans for a limited amount of spectators means the tournament will be “reimagined” again, RBC Heritage tournament director Steve Wilmot said Thursday.

“It will not be what it was in 2019,” Wilmot said. “But it is headed toward ’22.”

RBC Heritage planners are still working out exact attendance details with state and PGA Tour officials. Tickets for Wednesday’s Pro-Am and competitive rounds on Thursday, Friday and Sunday remain available (rbcheritage.com) but Saturday tickets and some package offerings have sold out.

Wilmot said the RBC Heritage already has 1,200 vaccinated volunteers.

“We’re excited about the tournament,” Wilmot said. “We have a lot of great interest.”

That will include, Wilmot said, “an incredible field.”

The early commitment list includes No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson, the native South Carolinian and former Coastal Carolina star who won the Masters in November. Also Simpson and fellow past RBC Heritage champions Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Graeme McDowell and Brant Snedeker.

The RBC Heritage last June had perhaps its best field in a decade, partly owing to its adjusted role as the second PGA Tour event after a 13-week COVID absence. Participants included Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka.

The full official RBC Heritage field will be announced in the next few weeks.

