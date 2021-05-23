Phil thrills! Mickelson makes history at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND — He did it.
Phil Mickelson beat the wind, Pete Dye's brutal Ocean Course and a host of golf's young stars on Sunday to become the oldest major champion ever.
The 50-year-old Hall of Famer, cheered on by roaring throngs on the hottest day of a spectacular week, won his sixth major title at the 103rd PGA Championship. That tied him with all-time greats Nick Faldo and Lee Trevino, among others, with perhaps the most satisfying victory of his storied career.
For legendary status, Mickelson's second PGA title rivaled Jack Nicklaus' 18th major at age 46 in 1986 at Augusta, and Tiger Woods' comeback win at the Masters in 2019.
Matched with 31-year-old strongman and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, Mickelson rode the up-and-down waves like a windsurfer just off the beach at the Ocean Course, carding three bogeys and three birdies on the front side en route to a rollercoaster 1-over 73, good enough to win by two shots at 6-under-par over Louis Oosthuizen and Koepka on May 23.
Mickelson had a two-shot lead at the 18th tee, and Phil phanatics marched boisterously behind up the fairway, drowning out the nearby ocean as he stuck his 9-iron approach to 16 feet. Course officials struggled to contain the crowd as they circled the 18th, and Koepka had to worm his way through the fans to get to the green.
A two-putt par was enough, and Mickelson raised both arms in victory and hugged brother and caddie Tim for long moments as the crowed cheered.
When Phil drained a 12-footer on No. 10 at 5:04 p.m., he led by four with just eight holes left.
Phil's fans did all they could to help. On No. 11, an unwitting fan picked up his ball after he drove in the left rough.
"I think it landed on a tee!" one fan exclaimed.
No matter. Phil replaced his ball, ripped a 4-iron and made par.
Koepka, nursing a knee that was surgically repaired recently, was just one shot behind when the round started, and a two-shot swing at No. 1 gave him an immediate lead.
But he gave way on the par-5 holes, usually in the big-hitting American's wheelhouse. He doubled one par-5 and bogeyed the other on the front nine, going 3-over on two birdie holes, then missed a short par putt at the par-5 11th to drop five shots behind.
South African Louis Oosthuizen birdied 12 to get within three of Phil, then hit his third shot in the water on 13 and made double bogey, also falling five shots behind. He just missed a 14-foot eagle putt at 16, his birdie getting him to within two.
That cushion helped Mickelson get to the beachfront clubhouse with the lead despite bogeys at 13, 14 and 17. He hit a 366-yard bomb at the par-5 16th, then chipped it close for a birdie and a three-shot lead. Fans chanted "Phil! Phil!" at 17, and Mickelson hacked his second shot out of the junk to 25 feet and a two-putt bogey.
Mickelson's effort left his younger rivals dazzled.
"To see what he's doing, he's 50, that's amazing," said defending PGA champ Collin Morikawa, 24. "And to see him just wanting to keep getting better, wanting to learn ... I hope when I hit that age I'm still trying to do that, trying to get better. You can just see it in his eyes that he wants to win, and nothing is really stopping him."
Just as impressed were Phil's peers.
"Anybody who really thinks they can win on a Sunday is going to be feeling that pressure and the nerves," said Padraig Harrington, 49. "I'd say Phil is full to capacity, but that's where he likes to live."
Younger stars just couldn't keep up.
Jordan Spieth, seeking the career Grand Slam, started 75-73 and never threatened. Rory McIlroy, returning to the scene of his 2012 triumph, made a mess of the par-5 holes and finished at 5-over. Defending U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau was in the hunt until Sunday, when he made six bogeys in seven holes for a 5-over 77 to finish at 3-over.
World No. 1 Dustin Johnson missed the cut for the second straight time in a major. Morikawa finished well with a 4-under 68 to come in at -1 after winning this tournament last year at Harding Park.
They can only hope to be like Phil when they are 50.
"I I fast-forward 20 years, I can see it," said McIlroy, 32. "And I can certainly see it with someone like Phil, who feeds off the energy of the crowd and gets going. I mean, that front nine he played yesterday was flawless. He played really, really well. I don't know what 20 years down the line is going to look like for me, but hopefully I'm in Phil's position and still contending in these things."
It was great week, as well, for the PGA of America and set-up guru Kerry Haigh.
"I can't tell you how good a setup this was this week," said Harrington. "I have to say, this was probably the best major setup I've ever seen. It may have been equaled in the past but couldn't have been better."