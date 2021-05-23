PGA Championship Notes: Why Padraig Harrington loved Ocean Course set up

KIAWAH ISLAND — At age 49, Padraig Harrington is almost as old as Phil Mickelson.

So the Irishman, a three-time major champion and Europe's Ryder Cup captain, has seen a thing or two in his golf career.

But nothing quite like the Ocean Course.

"I can't tell you how good a setup this was this week. I have to say," he said. "This was probably the best major setup I've ever seen. It may have been equaled in the past but couldn't have been better.

"I know the golf course is fantastic, but they really set the course up that there was opportunities to make bogeys and opportunities to make birdies. It really was that case. I'd love to play this style of golf every week, and I would be a bit more competitive than playing a regular tour event. It's a lot easier, these majors."

Harrington's play reflected that opinion, as he shot 3-under 69 on Sunday to finish tied for fourth at 2 under.

Still, that's not enough to make Harrington consider picking himself for Europe's side in the upcoming Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits.

"I'm well past that time," Harrington said. "I'm too long in the tooth now at this stage, sweating through five rounds of golf and all that goes with it."

Mickelson's winning score of 6 under was well off of Rory McIlroy's blistering 13-under in 2012, when he won by eight shots at the Ocean Course.

There were 16 players under par for the tournament, with an average score of 72.7 on Sunday, when the course played at 7,557 yards, the shortest yardage of the week.

Crowd control

Brooks Koepka disappeared for long moments in the scrum that engulfed he and winner Phil Mickelson coming up the 18th, and he wasn't thrilled with the crowd control.

"It would have been cool if I didn't have a knee injury and got dinged a few times in the knee in that crowd because no one really gave a s---, personally," said Koepka. "But if I was fine, yeah, it would have been cool.

"It's cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn't exactly my idea of fun."

Battery power

Club pro Brad Marek, one of two "Team of 20" members to make the cut, got emotional after his final-round 76, and for good reason. It was quite a week for Marek, whose brother-in-law Brandon Lieb is part of the ownership group of the Charleston Battery soccer club.

"The support is awesome. I get off the course and my phone has too many messages to count, on email, Instagram, text message, stuff like that," said Marek, who teaches in the San Francisco area and finished at 12 over. "You know, texting with one of my juniors the other night, he has aspirations to play out here, and if I can make the cut in this, he can. I think it should help people understand that if you put your work in and put the time in, that anything is attainable."

I'm sorry

Jon Rahm apologized Sunday for his hot temper during a press conference on Saturday, when he was asked about scoring conditions.

“I don’t know and I don’t care, to be honest,” Rahm said. “Being in 40th place and finishing bogey-bogey like that, I really don’t want to be here right now.”

He shot 68 on Sunday and felt better.

“I could probably take a second to apologize everybody here because my attitude yesterday after the round maybe wasn’t the best,” he said. “It’s not anybody’s fault here or at home, so I’m sorry for that. It’s OK to be upset, and I’m never going to judge myself for being upset, but I will judge myself if I don’t conduct myself properly, and I definitely didn’t yesterday.”

Phil fans

A Phil fan tried to help Mickelson alongside the 11th fairway after an unwitting spectator picked up his ball out of the rough.

"I think it landed on a tee!" the fan said.

No matter. Phil replaced the ball, ripped a 4-iron and made par.

Wind shift

As predicted, the prevailing wind shifted at the Ocean Course on Sunday, blowing at the players' backs as they came home on holes 15-18.

"Completely different direction, so the golf course played completely different," said Abraham Ancer. "Par-3s, par-5s, everything played completely different, and I liked it."

Well, yeah ... Ancer shot 7-under 65.

Marek, who finished the week at +12 and shot in the 70s each day, agreed.

"Totally opposite," he said. "Yesterday on 4 I, hit a driver and a 3-iron, and today I hit 3-wood, pitching wedge. So you guys can do the math on that."