PGA Championship Notes: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth can't conquer Ocean Course

KIAWAH ISLAND — Nine years ago, Rory McIlroy's Sunday at the Ocean Course seemed to go on forever.
McIlroy, then just 23, had to fulfill all the duties of the PGA Championship winner: Posing with the Wannamaker Trophy and conducting countless interviews into the night, explaining how he had run away with his second major title by eight shots on Pete Dye's demanding oceanside course.
What a contrast to this week, when McIlroy was headed toward his jet before the leaders Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka even teed off.
"I'm going to fly home here in a little bit, and then try to catch the back nine," said McIlroy, after an even-par 72 on May 23 to finish the tournament at 5-over.
McIlroy and Jordan Spieth were two of the top storylines heading into the 103rd PGA Championship, Rory in his return to the Ocean Course, and Spieth in pursuit of the career Grand Slam.
Neither ever managed to climb into real contention.
After well-documented struggles, McIlroy, now 32, seemed back in form coming to Kiawah after winning at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, and many expected him to compete for his fifth major.
But the Ocean Course is a different beast, revealing that Rory's game is not yet where he wants it to be.
"I didn't feel like playing well here nine years ago was going to automatically make me play well again, and I felt like coming in here there was still parts of my game that I needed to sharpen up," he said. "Obviously those parts were exposed this week in the wind and on a tough course."
Spieth also has had a recent return to form, and his pursuit of the career Grand Slam — victories in all four majors — was a top storyline coming into the PGA.
But Spieth opened at 73-75 in the first two rounds before a 4-under 68 on Saturday, with a 74 Sunday to finish at 2-over.
He blamed his putter, usually a strength.
"I'm not getting the putter path appropriate and I'm having to save it, and that's a tough place to be," he said Saturday "I would say I've had over a dozen putts lip out. Most all of them, if they had an extra half a foot of speed, would go in. That's not in the greens. I think that's just commitment through the stroke."
Battery power
Club pro Brad Marek, one of two "Team of 20" members to make the cut, got emotional after his final-round 76, and for good reason. It was quite a week for Marek, whose brother-in-law Brandon Lieb is part of the ownership group of the Charleston Battery soccer club.
"The support is awesome. I get off the course and my phone has too many messages to count, on email, Instagram, text message, stuff like that," said Marek, who teaches in the San Francisco area and finished at 12-over. "You know, texting with one of my juniors the other night, he has aspirations to play out here, and if I can make the cut in this, he can. I think it should help people understand that if you put your work in and put the time in, that anything is attainable."
I'm sorry
Jon Rahm apologized Sunday for his hot temper during a press conference on Saturday, when he was asked about scoring conditions.
“I don’t know and I don’t care, to be honest,” Rahm said. “Being in 40th place and finishing bogey-bogey like that, I really don’t want to be here right now.”
He shot 68 on Sunday and felt better.
“I could probably take a second to apologize everybody here because my attitude yesterday after the round maybe wasn’t the best,” he said. “It’s not anybody’s fault here or at home, so I’m sorry for that. It’s okay to be upset, and I’m never going to judge myself for being upset, but I will judge myself if I don’t conduct myself properly, and I definitely didn’t yesterday.”
Wind shift
As predicted, the prevailing wind shifted at the Ocean Course on Sunday, blowing at the players' backs as they came home on holes 15-18.
"Completely different direction, so the golf course played completely different," said Abraham Ancer. "Par-3s, par-5s, everything played completely different, and I liked it."
Well, yeah ... Ancer shot 7-under 65.
Marek, who finished the week at +12 and shot in the 70s each day, agreed.
"Totally opposite," he said. "Yesterday on 4 I, hit a driver and a 3-iron, and today I hit 3-wood, pitching wedge. So you guys can do the math on that."