PGA Championship Notes: PGA means business, buzz for Charleston Muni

KIAWAH ISLAND — Business is booming at the PGA Championship, where the 11,000 square-foot merchandise center is a popular destination for golf fans.

But there is definitely a spillover effect as spectators flock to Charleston from around the world for one of golf's four majors.

The recently renovated Charleston Municipal Golf Course, conveniently located on Maybank Highway on the way out to Johns Island and then Kiawah, has seen its tee sheet fill up this week as the PGA Championship is contested at the Ocean Course.

"We have definitely seen a lot of people come through that have planned to head out to Kiawah," said Matthew Roark, who works in the pro shop at Muni. "Some of them have hotel rooms in town, but due to attendance restrictions at the PGA, some of them don't have tickets.

"That's caused a lot of golfers to come here looking for tee times, so we've definitely seen our reservations and tee times increase due to the PGA."

The Muni has also received some good buzz stemming from the attention on the PGA. A story on golf.com extolled the virtues of Muni, recently redesigned by Troy Miller.

"The course is a prime example that you don’t need a lot of property to offer up a challenging layout," author Tim Reilly wrote. "It’s not overly long. It’s pretty flat. But the fairways are lined with just enough trees, the bunkers are strategically placed and the greens are the perfect combination of challenging and fun."

"There’s just enough water on the course to give you a low-country marshland feeling, too. That comes into play on holes 11, 12, 13 and 14, which sit on the other side of the street. On a windy day, those four tree-free holes don’t have much protection. They have teeth. They’re a real change of pace."

Roark said business has been good since the course reopened earlier this year, with some high-profile guests checking in.

"We've had some golf celebrities come through, and some local Charleston celebrities you might know," said Roark.

And the price still remains right: $20 to walk for a city of Charleston resident.

Driving range blues

The world's best golfers have to play both into and with the prevailing wind at the Ocean Course as they venture out and then back to the clubhouse on both nines.

But that can lead to some issues at the driving range, which has been into the wind every day so far.

"It starts on the driving range," said Shane Lowry, who carded a 71 Friday. "You're standing there, and you're hitting your driver, and your numbers are on the screen and the driver has gone 240, you're like, it's going to be a long day today."

After a tiring 75 on Thursday, Robert MacIntyre didn't even want to face the range.

"There's nothing getting work done this afternoon," he said. "It's blowing over 20 miles an hour. Best place for me is in the apartment."

Hitting into the wind can also mess with a swing.

“Even in the position I’m in, with the wind on the range, this is not a week to go the range at all," said Padraig Harrington, whose is at even par. "I’ll probably hit a few chips and a few putts, and that’s it for me.”

DQ for Y.E.

Y.E. Yang, famed for his victory over Tiger Woods in the 2009 PGA Championship, was disqualified Friday for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Yang, from Korea, signed for a four on No. 10 when he actually made a five, and then left the scoring area, according to PGA officials.

Tringale of doom

Cameron Tringale shot a first-round 70 to put himself in contention, but it didn't last long.

The former Georgia Tech All-American met his demise on the back nine of the Ocean Course, recording a 10 on the par-5 16th and a 7 on the par-3 17th.

On 16, he hit two balls in the water and on his sixth shot still had 341 yards to the hole. On 17, he knocked his tee ball into the water and 3-putted from five feet. He followed with a bogey on 18 to go 10-over on three holes on the way to an 82.

• Former South Carolina golfer, a club pro who struck the first shot of the tournament, finished at 76-86—182 ... Kiawah resident Russell Henley rebounded from a 78 with a 2-under 70 for +4 and should make the cut.