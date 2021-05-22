PGA Championship Notes: It takes a 'Stone Village' to keep Ocean Course in shape

KIAWAH ISLAND — Jeff Stone has earned plaudits this week for his work in preparing the Ocean Course for the 103rd PGA Championship.

"After seeing the golf course, it's in amazing shape," said PGA Tour star Tony Finau in a typical remark. "I don't know if we putted on greens as good as they are this week at the Ocean Course here at Kiawah Island."

But the work of Stone, the superintendent at the Ocean Course since 2003, and his crew is hardly done once the world's best players arrive at Kiawah. Each day during the tournament, they work deep into the night and awake early in the morning to groom the 7,876-yard layout for the next day's play.

As soon as the last putt of the day is holed, Stone's arsenal of 14 fairway mowers, complete with headlights, and crew of about 100 volunteers and groundskeepers from the Ocean Course and Kiawah's other courses are deployed around the course.

"The nightly routine begins around 7:30 p.m.," said Stone. "We have 14 mowers that will go out and do one fairway pass back towards the tee. And then we have tee and approach mowers that go out and mow the approaches every day. We mow everything out every day.

"It takes roughly about 100 guys to do all that, and we can knock the whole course out in about two hours."

The night crew is finished mowing at about 9:30 or 10 p.m., but the morning crew is back out at about 4 a.m. at the grounds-keeping center that is known as "Stone Village."

"In the morning, we send about 22 guys to walk-mow all the greens," Stone said. "And then we have rolling teams, with six guys on rollers, that will then go and roll the greens behind the guys who are mowing them."

Members of the night crew also are sent out to rake all the sandy areas and address any issues that might have come up during the night. We also have set-up teams that all the pin changing and painting on the greens."

With sunny and windy conditions at the Ocean Course this week, irrigation has been a key issue, especially on the greens. The Ocean Course's irrigation system is computerized, Stone said.

"Irrigation management is a key factor in being able to produce the conditions that you are seeing," Stone said. "Once the mowers are done, we go around and stay here until midnight irrigating and getting moisture back into the green surfaces.

"With conditions this dry and crispy, we wouldn't be playing golf without the irrigation because the wind would be blowing balls all over the green. (Thursday night) we had to go out and kind of mist and put some moisture back into that turf."

Stone is in constant communication with Kerry Haigh, the chief championship officer of the PGA of America who sets up the course each day.

"All day long, we communicate about environmental changes, like this wind that is coming up," he said. "We pay close attention to what's going on, especially around the cups and stuff."

Making a mark

Country Club of Charleston head pro Matt Bova was invited to play as a marker in the third round of the PGA Championship, teeing off with Denny McCarthy in the first group of the day.

Bova played in the PGA Professional Championship, finishing tied for 48th. He also played in the PGA REACH Charity Pro Am on April 19 on Kiawah Island, where he played with PGA REACH trustee and NFL star Larry Fitzgerald.

Bova will play again on Sunday if there are is not a withdrawal on Saturday.

Stat sheet

The most difficult hole in Friday's second round was the par-3 17th, which played to an average of 3.682. The par-5 No. 7 gave up six eagles and was the easiest hole at an average of 4.597.

The field averaged 75.519 shots on Friday, with 39 rounds at par or better and 115 over par, including 24 scores of 80 or more.

Penalty box

Brendan Steele took a 10 on No. 16 Saturday after getting a penalty for hitting the wrong ball.

His approach shot to the green landed in long grass. A spotter found a Bridgestone ball, the brand Steele plays. But after hitting his shot, Steele found it was not his ball. That led to a two-stroke penalty for the wrong ball, as well as a stroke-and-distance penalty, forcing him to go back down the fairway to hit again from 270 yards out.

He missed a nine-footer for 9, and ended up with a 5-over 77.

Flip flop

PGA Tour veteran Webb Simpson was not in favor of using rangefinders during play at the PGA Championship, per the PGA of America's new policy.

But after using one at the Ocean Course, he's changed his mind.

“I was definitely against it coming in but we have seen how there’s a lot of situations where it helps,” Simpson said. “I was in the right rough on 10 yesterday, so you know, it’s a funky angle to that back left pin and my rangefinder got about six yards different than what we had come up with.”