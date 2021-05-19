PGA Championship notes: Bryson DeChambeau hopes to 'unleash the beast' at windy Ocean Course

KIAWAH ISLAND — Bryson DeChambeau is known as a numbers-crunching golfer, the perfect marriage of big data and big muscles.

But not even the data-driven DeChambeau has devised a formula to solve the winds whipping off the Atlantic Ocean at the Ocean Course, host to the 103rd PGA Championship starting May 20.

"Not that I've come up with yet. I mean, I wish," said DeChambeau, who will be chasing his second major title after winning the U.S. Open in 2020. "If there was a way to figure out the wind — man, you guys are going to eat this one up, but the laminar flow of the wind and how it works — I mean, look, there are certain times where over certain dune hills and stuff on greens, the wind will flow down and up and over certain mounds, so that's going to make it feel weird."

Laminar flow, by the way, is "airflow in which the entire body of air within a designated space is uniform in both velocity and direction."

Or something like that.

If DeChambeau is going to overpower the Ocean Course — at 7,876 yards the longest track in major championship history — he's going to have to keep his ball off the beaches here at Kiawah.

"Obviously he’s an amazing talent," said ESPN analyst Andy North. "But when you’re launching it up there and it stays in the air for eight, nine seconds, the wind is going to affect it at some point in time. Judging that is going to be difficult."

That much, Bryson knows.

"This golf course is a beast," said DeChambeau, who ranks No. 1 on the PGA Tour in driving distance (322 yards) and No. 172 in driving accuracy. "Hopefully I can unleash the beast."

Rory 1, JT 0

It seemed an innocent question at the time.

Rory McIlroy, the 2012 PGA champ here at the Ocean Course, was asked what that victory — his second major title — meant to his career.

"Yeah, it was huge. A lot of guys have won one major, but it's a big hurdle to get to the second," said a grinning McIlroy, who since then has added two more majors. "It was good to get that monkey off my back, especially here, playing so well.

"So yeah, it was a big deal. I definitely didn't want to be stuck on one for a long time, so happy to get that second."

The answer was intended for an audience of one — rival Justin Thomas, who had just arrived for his time in the interview room. Thomas, of course, has just one major title, at the 2017 PGA.

Thomas tried to come back with a quip about McIlroy's long victory drought, ended recently at the Wells Fargo in Charlotte.

"I can't really say too much, other than it's great to see him win. I know it's been a really long time for him," Thomas jabbed back. "But at the same time, I really don't want to egg him on because usually when he wins he likes to reel some off, and with a lot of big tournaments coming up, I don't really want to poke the bear."

Rangefinder blues

News apparently travels slowly to Utah, home of world No. 14 Tony Finau.

Finau was hilariously unaware that the PGA of America had ruled that rangefinders can be used during play this week at the Ocean Course to help players determine yardages.

"You mean like during the tournament we're able to use a — we really are?" Finau said when asked his opinion of the rule, announced in February. "I didn't know. We can use our rangefinders during competition?

"That's interesting. I didn't know that. I'll tell my caddie and then we'll do some work with it."