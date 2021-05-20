PGA Championship notes: A South Carolina Gamecock is first off the tee at Ocean Course

KIAWAH ISLAND — Patrick Rada set his alarm for 4 a.m., but the former South Carolina Gamecock was ready to go before the clock buzzed.

Rada, who played at USC from 2007-2010, was first on the driving range and first off the tee as the PGA Championship got underway at the Ocean Course on May 20.

It's something of an honor to strike the first shot of the PGA Championship, and as a native of Anderson and a member of the PGA's "Team of 20", Rada was a natural choice for the PGA of America.

"It was amazing," said Rada. "As soon as I qualified, I heard the rumor that they might want be to lead off, being from South Carolina. I'm really honored to start this championship. ... It was just amazing."

Rada qualified for the PGA as a member of the "Team of 20" club pros who finished in the top 20 of the PGA Pro Championship to earn a berth. Rada went to T.L. Hanna High School and is the head pro at McArthur Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. He played for the Gamecocks from 2007-2010.

Rada hit that first fairway, but opened with three straight bogeys before bouncing back with three birdies to finish at 4-over 76 in his first try at a major championship.

"The alarm went off at 4 o'clock, I turned on the coffee maker, made a cup for myself and my wife, and I was actually kind of ready to get up because the anticipation of the first tee shot," he said. "But it was nice to go to bed early, get a good night's sleep, get up, get here in the dark, and be the first person on the range. That was really a surreal moment for me, as the sun's coming up there on the range by myself and my caddie. That's a moment I'll never forget."

Rada grew up in a Clemson family, but chose to play at USC.

"Both my parents went to Clemson and my brother went to Clemson," he said. "Growing up and going to high school in Anderson, just kind of when it came time to it, I wanted to experience something a little bit different, and Columbia provided that opportunity, a couple hours down the road at South Carolina."

Hard hats

One of the best seats in the house are the skyboxes lining the left side of the 18th fairway. That was a popular spot as many players bounced their drives off those skyboxes, including Brooks Koepka and Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama, as they tried to avoid the bunkers on the right side of the fairway.

Patrons there got a bird's eye view as players took a drop and tried to find a way to the 18th green.

"It's definitely comforting that it's there," said Keegan Bradley, who managed to make par on 18 after visiting the skyboxes. "The right side of the hole, the bunkers are so dead over there. I wasn't trying to hit it in there by any means, but definitely from that up tee, it's in play. I feel bad for all those people up there. They'd better have their hard hats on today. They're going to be firing them in there all day."

Local guys

Aiken native Kevin Kisner, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, said before the PGA Championship began that he spends a lot of time on Kiawah Island, but doesn't really turn to the Ocean Course for golfing fun.

Thursday's first round won't disabuse Kisner of that idea, as he carded three bogeys and a double to shoot a 5-over 75 on his opening 18.

His tee shot at at the par-4 15th, where he made a double-bogey six, went way into the "unknown," according to the PGA Championship shot tracker, and he had to take a penalty shot. He did birdie two par-5 holes to limit the damage.

Kiawah resident Russell Henley, a three-time PGA winner, teed off in the afternoon.

Long distance

The Ocean Course tips out at 7,876 yards for the PGA Championship, the longest layout in major championship history.

But for Thursday's first round, the PGA of America set the tees at 7,660 yards, some 216 yards off the maximum. Twelve tees were up fairly significantly, including the challenging back-nine par-3s at 14 (206 yards, up from 238) and 17 (214, up from 223).

No. 14 and the par-4 No. 4 were moved up the most, by 32 yards at 14 and 31 yards at No. 4, which played at 453 yards in the first round.

Battery connection

Club pro Brad Marek, one of the PGA's "Team of 20" who qualified through the PGA Pro Championship, is the favorite player of the Charleston Battery soccer club.

Marek, a teaching pro in the San Francisco Bay area, is the brother-in-law of Brandon Lieb, one of the Battery's co-owners. He made an early impression with an eagle at the par-5 seventh and a birdie at No. 10 to reach 2-under through 11 holes, tied for fourth at that point.

He finished at 1-over 73.

Pace of play

John Catlin, an American who plays on the European Tour, was hit with a rare slow-play penalty.

Catlin got a warning after a bad time on No. 16 after taking 74 seconds for his second shot, then took a penalty when he took 63 seconds for his second shot on No. 3.

He finished at 3-over 75.