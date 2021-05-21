PGA Championship, Kiawah officials learned a lot from 2012 'hot spots'

The 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course didn’t begin well for Bryson DeChambeau. The longest driver on golf’s pro tour muscled his first tee shot into a crowd, behind a dune and onto a sandy path.

The tournament itself, one of golf’s four “majors,” got off to an upbeat start May 20 with a nice day and relatively smooth traffic. The early success was a stark contrast to messy weather and logistical snags tied to the 2012 PGA Championship on the famed layout wedged between maritime forest and the Atlantic Ocean.

“It’s gratifying when a plan comes to fruition and it works,” Roger Warren, longtime Kiawah Island Golf Resort president, said as the first round unfolded. “We learned a lot in 2012. The issues that were hot spots, we dealt with them and so far it’s working out well.”

Fewer fans means fewer headaches. The Professional Golf Association as a COVID-19 precaution officially is opting to limit attendance to approximately 10,000 fans per day. That’s roughly half the crowd allowed on Ocean Course grounds for the 2012 PGA Championship, though widespread speculation is that more than 10,000 were on hand Thursday.

Tournament officials at PGA events rarely release actual attendance figures. Pressed for a number, Kerry Haigh, the PGA’s chief championships officer, said, “We’re sold out, which is good news.”

Secondary-market tickets remained available early in the week, including on the PGA Championship website.

Fans in 2012 – in autos or shuttle buses – had to fight traffic clogs along the limited routes to Kiawah Island before another slow crawl to the Ocean Course at the far end of the resort community.

Former S.C. Gov. Mark Sanford and other dignitaries at the official 2012 PGA Championship announcement in 2005 were convinced road widening was on the way.

So was former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley at a 2015 press conference to promote the 2021 PGA Championship.

Making the most of scenic but narrow roads, 2021 PGA Championship planners responded with more parking on Kiawah Island or just outside the entrance and with a more efficient shuttle system.

Short rides, happy media

Warren pointed out helpful tweaks, including a turn lane into the Freshfields Village shopping area at the front of Kiawah Island.

Another big difference from 2012 to 2021: Out-of-town media covering the tournament were offered $209-a-night, one-bedroom villas on Kiawah Island during the PGA Championship. That includes door-to-door shuttle service to the Ocean Course.

In 2012, many high-profile members of the national media publicly whined about the long bus ride to and from media pickup spots at the Ripley Light Marina and downtown Charleston.

“This year I don’t have to be on that bus ride,” said ESPN analyst Michael Collins. “I’m lucky enough to be on the island, which has made a world of difference. Being able to be here is really convenient and has helped make the job a lot easier.”

The 2012 PGA Championship, held in August, was marred by hot, humid days. Rain suspended third-round play.

Since then, the PGA Championship has been moved to May. Kiawah Island temperatures for the 2021 event range from the low 70s to a projected high of 84 for the May 23 final round.

‘Early Christmas shopping’

Masks are not required on the course or inside the primary merchandise tent located between the No. 1 and No. 10 tee boxes. The 11,000-square-foot shop has been bustling with patrons buying items such as women’s Ralph Lauren PGA Championship golf shirts ($95).

A Cutter & Buck half-zip, long-sleeve shirt with the tournament logo on the front and a South Carolina Gamecocks or Clemson Tigers logo on the shoulder goes for $78.

“Easy early Christmas shopping,” said Anne Clarkson of Charlotte.

There was a line at the PGA Swing Analysis tent near the main entrance.

Colonial Pipeline issues might have been the reason three Johns Island service stations were out of regular fuel early in the morning.

It’s still just one round into the tournament, but PGA Championship, Kiawah officials and 2,500 volunteers so far are making good on Warren’s vow about 2021.

“We’re not the No. 1-rated destination in travel because we don't care about taking care of people and making sure that they have a great experience,” Warren said of Charleston in 2015.

Controlling the precarious Ocean Course wind?

That’s another story; it’s forecast to get crazier as the tournament goes on.

But DeChambeau quickly recovered from a gusty initial shot to par the par-4 first hole and finish even at 72, well within striking distance of a week as good as Kiawah and PGA officials expect for their carefully crafted tournament.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff