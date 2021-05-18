Ocean Course reviews are in: 'No faking it around this place' at PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND — Kevin Kisner loves Kiawah Island.

The Aiken native and nine-time winner on the PGA Tour often brings his family to the resort island south of Charleston for vacation. His sister and her husband own a beach house here, and Kisner made sure he got his reservation in early for the week of the PGA Championship.

"We're having a great week with my whole family here and my parents and their family," he said. "Got a sweet setup and a great venue and obviously glad to be in my home state."

But Kisner's idea of a day at the beach does not generally include the Ocean Course, the windswept Pete Dye layout that will test the best golfers in the world when the 103rd PGA Championship begins May 20.

"I wouldn't say the Ocean Course is one that you venture to for fun," Kisner, 37, said after a practice round Tuesday. "I think I've played it one other time with my wife's side of the family, her dad and my brother-in-law on that side. They wanted to come and play and see how difficult it really was, so we came out here and laughed at them one afternoon.

"I don't play much golf when I come to Kiawah. I'd rather be there by 14 tee at the beach club hanging out than standing on the 14th tee."

"Fun" is not the first word that sprang to mind as the game's stars formed their first impressions of the Ocean Course in practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday.

"It's a thrills and spills kind of place," said British veteran Lee Westwood. "A brutal golf course," said rising star Will Zalatoris. "There's no faking it around this place."

Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion chasing the final leg of the career Grand Slam this week, had yet to hit a shot in a practice round before hearing about how difficult the course played Tuesday in moderate breezes of about 13-17 mph, with gusts up to 22 mph.

"Matt Jones came to the range and he just kind of let out a sigh," Spieth said. "He was like, 'Man, 14 through 18 was all you want today.' So I know obviously you are taking advantage of the downwind holes and hanging on for dear life into the wind out here."

From the tips, the Ocean Course has been lengthened enough to play at 7,876 yards, the longest in major championship history.

Tony Finau, known as one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour, played the course from the back tees on Monday to get a full view of the layout's demands.

"It seemed more like a U.S. Open course to me," said Finau, who is averaging 304.4 yards per drive this season. "Felt like it played really tough."

The longer clubs in Finau's bag got a workout coming into the wind on the back nine. He hit 3-iron on the 238-yard par-3 14th; 4-iron into the green at the 466-yard 15th; driver, 3-wood and a wedge into the 608-yard par-5 at No. 16; 4-iron into the diabolical 17th, a 223-yard par-3; and driver, 4-iron into the 505-yard 18th.

"I'm not used to hitting a lot of long irons," Finau said. "That's mostly into par-5s, not par-4s. So that gave me a little bit of taste what it could be like this week."

Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion who won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, said missed greens are a given at the Ocean Course.

"You're going to miss quite a few greens, especially if this wind is blowing," he said. "You could leave yourself some difficult chips around the greens, so you've got to be real tidy around there.

Justin Thomas, who won the PGA Championship in 2017, asked for Tiger Woods' advice on playing the Ocean Course. The great one's words:

"It's long, there's a lot of crosswinds, and have a good short game."

Kisner went with 7-wood at No. 17, which features water all along the right side and bunkers to the left.

"It was not successful," he said. "That's not a very easy shot into the wind. Depending on where they play it and where the flag is, I think you have a range from 5-iron to 3-wood.

"Sounds fun, doesn't it?"

Round 1 Thursday May 20

First tee

7 a.m. -- Patrick Rada, Adam Long, Cameron Tringale

7:11 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Larkin Gross, Matt Jones

7:22 a.m. -- Byeong Hun-An, Derek Holmes, George Coetzee

7:33 a.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

7:44 a.m. -- John Daly, Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner

7:55 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Martin Laird, Hudson Swafford

8:06 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson

8:17 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel

8:28 a.m. -- Harris English, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren

8:39 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Tom Lewis, Jason Kokrak

8:50 a.m. -- Jason Scrivener, Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo

9:01 a.m. -- Brad Marek, Peter Malnati, Lanto Griffin

9:12 a.m. -- Mark Geddes, Denny McCarthy, Rikuya Hoshino

12:30 p.m. -- Frank Bensel Jr., Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama

12:41 p.m. -- Alex Beach, Daniel Van Tonder, Wyndham Clark

12:52 p.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Sam Burns

1:03 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners

1:14 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington

1:25 p.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

1:36 p.m. -- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Cameron Smith

1:47 p.m. -- Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger

1:58 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris

2:09 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia

2:20 p.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

2:31 p.m. -- Chris Kirk, Pete Ballo, Cam Davis

2:42 p.m. -- Dean Burmester, Greg Koch, K.H. Lee

10th tee

7:05 a.m. -- Ben Polland, Talor Gooch, Harry Higgs

7:16 a.m. -- Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele, Harold Varner III

7:27 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Garrick Higgo, Marc Leishman

7:38 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton

7:49 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Champ, John Catlin

8 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Francesco Molinari, Scottie Scheffler

8:11 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry

8:22 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

8:33 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

8:44 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama

8:55 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen

9:06 a.m. -- Chan Kim, Brett Walker, Brian Gay

9:17 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Sonny Skinner, Kalle Samooja

12:25 p.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Jim Herman

12:36 p.m. -- Sami Valimaki, Joe Summerhays, Richy Werenski

12:47 p.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield

12:58 p.m. -- Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem

1:09 p.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

1:20 p.m. -- Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin, Rasmus Hojgaard

1:31 p.m. -- Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Carlos Ortiz

1:42 p.m. -- Adam Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kevin Streelman

1:53 p.m. -- Ian Poulter, Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

2:04 p.m. -- Antoine Rozier, Chez Reavie, Brandon Stone

2:15 p.m. -- Victor Perez, Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy

2:26 p.m. -- Tyler Collet, Brendon Todd, Lucas Herbert

2:37 p.m. -- Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes, Takumi Kanaya

Second Round Friday May 21

First tee

7 a.m. -- Si Woo Kim, Danny Balin, Jim Herman

7:11 a.m. -- Sami Valimaki, Joe Summerhays, Richy Werenski

7:22 a.m. -- Sebastian Munoz, Tim Pearce, Sam Horsfield

7:33 a.m. -- Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel, Rich Beem

7:44 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, J.T. Poston, Aaron Rai

7:55 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Adam Hadwin, Rasmus Hojgaard

8:06 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Jazz Janewattananond, Carlos Ortiz

8:17 a.m. -- Adam Sullivan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Kevin Streelman

8:28 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Brian Harman, Sungjae Im

8:39 a.m. -- Antoine Rozier, Chez Reavie, Brandon Stone

8:50 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Omar Uresti, Maverick McNealy

9:01 a.m. -- Tyler Collet, Brendon Todd, Lucas Herbert

9:12 a.m. -- Ben Cook, Mackenzie Hughes, Takumi Kanaya

12:30 p.m. -- Ben Polland, Talor Gooch, Harry Higgs

12:41 p.m. -- Rob Labritz, Brendan Steele, Harold Varner III

12:52 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Garrick Higgo, Marc Leishman

1:03 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Tyrrell Hatton

1:14 p.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Cameron Champ, John Catlin

1:25 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Francesco Molinari, Scottie Scheffler

1:36 p.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Ryan Palmer, Thomas Detry

1:47 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

1:58 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka

2:09 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:20 p.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen

2:31 p.m. -- Chan Kim, Brett Walker, Brian Gay

2:42 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Sonny Skinner, Kalle Samooja

10th tee

7:05 a.m. -- Frank Bensel, Jr., Robert Streb, Kurt Kitayama

7:16 a.m. -- Alex Beach, Daniel Van Tonder, Wyndham Clark

7:27 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Max Homa, Sam Burns

7:38 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Corey Conners

7:49 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington

8 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

8:11 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Cameron Smith

8:22 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Billy Horschel, Daniel Berger

8:33 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris

8:44 a.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia

8:55 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

9:06 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Pete Ballo, Cam Davis

9:17 a.m. -- Dean Burmester Greg Koch, K.H. Lee

12:25 p.m. -- Patrick Rada, Adam Long, Cameron Tringale

12:36 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Larkin Gross, Matt Jones

12:47 p.m. -- Byeong Hun-An, Derek Holmes, George Coetzee

12:58 p.m. -- Bernd Wiesberger, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

1:09 p.m. -- John Daly, Jimmy Walker, Jason Dufner

1:20 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Martin Laird, Hudson Swafford

1:31 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Danny Willett, Bubba Watson

1:42 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel

1:53 p.m. -- Harris English, Stewart Cink, Alex Noren

2:04 p.m. -- Kevin Na, Tom Lewis, Jason Kokrak

2:15 p.m. -- Jason Scrivener, Stuart Smith, Emiliano Grillo

2:26 p.m. -- Brad Marek, Peter Malnati, Lanto Griffin

2:37 p.m. -- Mark Geddes, Denny McCarthy, Rikuya Hoshino