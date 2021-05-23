It didn’t matter as much that 50-year-old Phil Mickelson won the 103rd PGA Championship, becoming golf’s oldest major titlist since a group of ancient Scotsmen invented the sport.

The real winner of a May 20-23 bundle of storylines was the Ocean Course itself.

People watching the 104th PGA Championship next year in Tulsa won’t have drone shots resembling postcards.

There are never windsurfers in the backdrop of Jordan Spieth’s fairway drives at the Masters.

Yes, Pebble Beach has saltwater vistas, too. But not the wayward alligators present on Kiawah’s Pete Dye-designed gem.

The scorecard for the tournament, and the Lowcountry:

Drama

It was a back-and-forth, final-round slugfest between Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, winner of four majors already at 31.

Then they went to the back nine.

Nick Faldo, the CBS analyst, summed it up best when Mickelson chipped in off shell-sprinkled sand for a birdie on the fifth hole before handing the ball to a man in a wheelchair.

“Wow,” Faldo said.

Mickelson showed up at Kiawah this week with five major wins, but was a 200-1 to 300-1 longshot.

Fans on hand couldn’t get their fill of Phil, who held on down the stretch as the PGA Tour’s strongest 2021 field faded in shifting winds, and shrugged off fans crowding around the 18th hole to watch a two-shot victory over Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen.

“Slightly unnerving,” Mickelson said, “but it was exceptionally awesome, too.”

That’s a big improvement over the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah when, ho-hum, Rory McIlroy cruised to a tournament-record, eight-shot win.

Score: double-eagle

Logistics

An even bigger improvement over 2012, when shaky planning and a third-round thunderstorm led to traffic headaches on narrow Johns Island roads. There is only so much major-event organizers can do with a hard-to-reach sea island resort, but PGA and Kiawah Island officials did better in 2021.

That included more parking lots on Kiawah Island, better shuttle service and housing the national (and international) media on the island.

“We acknowledged that if we have the opportunity to do something better, that’s what we do at the resort and that’s what the PGA does,” said Roger Warren, President of the Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

Score: eagle

Food and beverage

Cheeseburger? $14. Pulled pork nachos? $14

Beer? $14 or $16

Perhaps not unusual for modern entertainment venues, but PGA/Ocean Course operators have to know many patrons are familiar with $1.50 sandwich prices at the South’s other major championship venue. Then again, that’s among the many reasons Augusta is Augusta.

Score: bogey

Economic impact

It had to be more than estimates from earlier this year when tournament officials planned to cap attendance at 10,000 fans per day —less than half of that of 2012 — for COVID-19 reasons.

The PGA doesn’t give actual fan numbers but it was probably close to 20,000 per day.

The Charleston Regional Development Alliance reported approximately $200 million worth of 2012 PGA Championship impact.

Score: par

Undercard

What a cool story: An odd number of PGA Tour pros was left in the field after the second-round cut; so Matt Bova, head pro at the Country Club of Charleston, played the last two rounds as a non-competing marker (with Denny McCarthy and Brian Gay, respectively).

“It was such a great experience,” Bova said. “I feel honored to be asked by our PGA Section to play.”

“Big Rig” Harry Higgs, a portly 29-year-old pro from Kansas, played in his first major. He loved every bit of it.

Higgs finished in a fourth-place tie, which means an automatic invitation to the 2022 Masters. A large thanks to caddie, Alex Higgs, a younger brother with burning ears.

“He’s quickly become one of, in my opinion, the best caddies in the game,” Harry Higgs said. “He was kind enough to deal with my — we won’t say an expletive — but deal with my crap. And does so very well.”

Score: birdie

Wildlife

It wasn’t as scary as the 2012 PGA Championship when Jim Nantz reported that a gator ate two CBS microphones during the tournament.

But there were plenty of TV shots of gators swimming, crawling and resting. People in non-gator states love that stuff.

Score: birdie

Weather

This is where it pays to have Chamber of Commerce folks networking with local weather forecasters.

And PGA Championship calendar-makers.

• 2012 in August: steamy heat, a rain storm stopping third-round play

• 2021 in May: mostly comfortable, breezy days, from 70 to a high of 84 Sunday, just 15 minutes of rain and that was Wednesday

Score: eagle

Family ties

No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson and his caddie and younger brother Austin Johnson, a College of Charleston graduate and former Charleston Southern basketball player, stole the show during a November 2020 victory at the Masters.

Stewart Cink, with son Reagan on the bag, won Hilton Head’s RBC Heritage in April.

Those pairs were joined at the Ocean Course by the Higgs brothers and another player/caddie brother combo: Phil and Tim Mickelson.

Score: birdie

Palmetto pros

Dustin Johnson (Irmo, Coastal Carolina) said he was “absolutely” due to win a PGA Tour event in South Carolina, and then didn’t make the cut.

Neither did Aiken’s Kevin Kisner or former South Carolina Gamecocks golfer Patrick Rada.

Next up for D.J. and Kisner and other eligible South Carolina tour players is the Palmetto Championship at Congaree from June 10-13 in Ridgeland. It’s a one-year event taking the tour spot vacated by the Canadian Open because of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada.

Score: bogey

Total

It all adds up to 8-under par, which beat Phil Mickelson by two shots at the 103rd PGA Championship and is an exceptional score for anything at the Ocean Course.

