Jim Clyburn, SC's most powerful golf aficionado, offers PGA Championship advice

Jim Clyburn, as one of the most powerful politicians in Washington, D.C., knows how to deal with hot air. As one of South Carolina’s leading golf enthusiasts, the majority whip in the U.S. House of Representatives also has experience navigating the tricky twists of nature at the Ocean Course.

Advice for the tour pros trying to make the cut at the PGA Championship this week on Kiawah Island?

“You have to play the winds,” Clyburn said from his office in Columbia. “And you have to hit your targets.”

Clyburn, 80 and in office since 1993, has played with presidents and fellow lawmakers. He strongly believes golf can bring people together and bridge political divides.

For the most part.

“It’s not generally known how good a golfer Joe Biden is,” Clyburn said of the president whose 2020 campaign turned around with a South Carolina primary victory. “But I suspect the past president has given golf a bad name.”

Clyburn has enjoyed rounds from the iconic Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland to Pebble Beach in California. He played two rounds at Augusta National just before the Masters in April, and has played elsewhere with CEOs, golf stars and celebrities. But mostly with friends and fellow club members at the Santee Cooper Resort in Santee, his favorite course.

PGA Championship When: May 20-23 Where: Ocean Course, Kiawah Island Defending champion: Collin Morikawa TV: May 20 1-7 p.m. ESPN; May 21 1-7 p.m. ESPN; May 22 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ESPN, 1-7 p.m. CBS; May 23 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ESPN, 1-7 p.m. CBS Tickets: pgachampionship.com/tickets

Best round ever?

A 73, 1-over-par, at Sedgewood just outside Columbia.

Clyburn, the son of Sumter minister Enos Clyburn, began learning about the game from Sunday school classmates who caddied at Sunset Country Club. When Clyburn was 7, his father gave him a wooden golf club and rubber ball for Christmas.

Valuable instruction came from Sunset caddie Roosevelt Lawson, better known as Jackpot.

“Jackpot knew I was a real good baseball player and he thought I could be a good golfer,” Clyburn said.

Segregation forced improvisation; Clyburn and Sumter pals grew up playing on local baseball fields. Clyburn, who graduated from South Carolina State in 1961, honed his swing hitting shots on the university’s ROTC drill field.

Clyburn didn’t play his first “real golf” until 1965. He went with a White co-worker from the S.C. Employment Security Commission to Charleston Municipal Golf Course, which became South Carolina’s first integrated course in 1961.

Clinton, Obama and Trump

Clyburn, U.S. presidents and golf thoughts:

• George H.W. Bush. "He became the first honorary chair of First Tee," Clyburn said of the nonprofit youth golf diversity outreach program he has championed since its 1997 inception. "I think golf did itself a whole lot of good when it developed the First Tee program."

• Bill Clinton. They played together at the Army Navy Country Club in Fairfax, Va., when Clinton was president. They talked shop a lot.

“Politics is always a part of Bill Clinton’s discussions,” Clyburn said. “He was much more the incessant politician than either Obama or Biden when I played with them.”

• George W. Bush. “Though we’ve never played golf, we’ve talked about golf a lot, W and I. We talked about playing Augusta National together while he was president. But I don’t think they let presidents play down there anymore. It will catch too much attention, I guess.”

• Barack Obama. They talked about everything but politics while playing on Martha’s Vineyard when Obama was in office, Clyburn said.

“I often reflect on the conversations I had with Obama when we played,” he said. “We talked family. He loved my late wife Emily (a Moncks Corner native who died in 2019). He asked me a lot about my relationship with my dad.”

• Donald Trump. The 45th president is a golf club developer and owner, friend of many PGA Tour players and frequent player. Asked if he would play golf with Trump if Trump reached out, Clyburn said, “No, I wouldn’t.”

• Joe Biden. They played a round in Williamsburg, Va., when Biden was VP.

“We are of the same generation,” Clyburn said of the 78-year-old Biden. “We were just kidding around and having fun.”

Clyburn is lobbying Biden to play a round at the Santee Cooper Resort.

“He might not mind all those Trump flags I see around there all the time,” Clyburn said.

‘Big-time cool’ S.C. golf

Golf has helped Clyburn mend political fences and reach Washington compromises with various Republicans in Congress, he said. They include Hal Rogers, D-Ky., Jim McCrery, R-La., and the late Bill Emerson, R-Mo., and Joseph McDade, R-Pa., plus “Blue Dog Democrat” Charlie Stenholm of Texas.

“These are people who I had very little in common with politically,” Clyburn said. “But we really enjoyed each other. So I think golf could be a very good tool to help bridge the gap that exists between us, Democrats and Republicans.”

Clyburn said “one of the craziest things” he’s seen in Washington was when some Republicans blasted John Boehner, R-Ohio, the former Speaker of the House, for playing golf with Obama.

Clyburn said he “applauds” S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, for “stepping up and accommodating the PGA Tour” when the RBC Canadian Open needed a landing spot because of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada. The 2021 version of the event is the Palmetto Championship at Congaree set for June 7-13 in Ridgeland.

With the annual RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in April and the PGA Championship, that makes three PGA Tour events in three months in South Carolina.

“That’s real cool,” Clyburn said. “Big-time cool.”

Familiar with the Congaree Golf Club layout, Clyburn has advice for Palmetto Championship participants.

“Oh, the greens down there … They talk about how fast the greens are at Augusta National?” Clyburn said. “I’m not too sure they’re faster than they are at Congaree. And be careful of over-clubbing. You’re much better off under-clubbing.”

Listen up, PGA Tour pros. That’s 73 years of South Carolina golf experience talking.